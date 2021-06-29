WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
7-6-3
(seven, six, three)Hit 5
04-11-12-25-37
(four, eleven, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $540,000Keno
03-09-10-13-15-20-26-27-30-31-32-34-36-40-45-66-70-72-76-80
(three, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-five, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-six, eighty)Match 4
01-16-20-21
(one, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)Mega Millions
07-38-50-52-69, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $61 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
