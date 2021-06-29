AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 29.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM House Dems speak at rally calling for an end to fossil fuel subsidies – Our Revolution hold protest and rally calling for an end to fossil fuel subsidies, with speakers – including Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna, Ilhan Omar, Nanette Barragan, and Earl Blumenauer – declaring such subsidies a ‘redline for progressives and environmentalists in the budget reconciliation process’. Other speakers include Greenpeace USA COO Joseph Geevarghese, Food and Water Watch Senior Energy Policy Analyst Jim Walsh, DNC Council on the Environment and Climate Crisis National Chair Michelle Deatrick, NRDC Action Fund People and Communities Program Health Campaigns Director Sujatha Bergen, and progressive and environmental activists from across the country

Location: Jefferson Dr SW & 3rd St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ourrevolution.com, https://twitter.com/ourrevolution

Contacts: Meghan Dooley, Feldman Strategies, meghan@feldmanstrategies.com, 1 248 703 8927

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM House Dems from Pacific Northwest discuss INVEST in America Act – Democratic Reps. Rick Larsen, Peter DeFazio, Derek Kilmer, Marilyn Strickland, Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader, and Suzanne Bonamici hold a Zoom press conference to discuss the INVEST in America Act

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_vNFd38psTwG1kGy3sgfHsQ

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 29 12:00 PM House GOP hold ‘expert forum’ on ‘The COVID-19 Origin Story’ – House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Ranking Member / House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer, and House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Republican members hold ‘expert forum’ on ‘Led By Science: The COVID-19 Origin Story’, with witnesses former Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Brett Giroir, Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Dr David Asher, University of California-Berkeley Emeritus Professor of Physics Dr Richard Muller, Atossa Therapeutics founder Dr Steven Quay, and Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Michael McCaul, Devin Nunes, and Mike Gallagher * National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci, and P3CO Chairman Dr David Hassell have been invited to testify

Location: HVC-215, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://republicans-oversight.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/GOPoversight

Contacts: House Committee on Oversight and Reform Republicans, 1 202 225 5074

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 29 1:00 PM King County Council votes on tenant protections – King County Council meeting, to vote on an ‘expansive tenant protections proposal’ that would add ‘just cause’ requirements for evictions, cap move-in fees and require advance notice for rent increases, among other things

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: David Shurtleff, King County, Shurtleff@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 2181

watch/listen live on KCTV

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 29 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses federal investment in Puget Sound transit – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray holds a video press call to ‘highlight her efforts to secure further federal funding for critical Puget Sound transit priorities in the forthcoming infrastructure package’. Other speakers include Tacoma, WA, Mayor Victoria Woodards, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, and Seattle Department of Transportation Director Sam Zimbabwe

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 30 1:30 PM Dem Rep. Kim Schrier and CDC director discuss vaccines for children – ‘COVID-19 and KIDS: Impacts, Uncertainties and the Role of Vaccines’ Johns Hopkins University-University of Washington Symposium, with speakers including Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks, University of Washington’s LaShawnDa Pittman, and Janssen’s Dr Jerald Sadoff

Weblinks: http://www.jhsph.edu, https://twitter.com/johnshopkinssph

Contacts: Katy Lenard, Burness Communications, klenard@burnesscommunications.com, 1 301 280 5719

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-and-kids-impacts-uncertainties-and-the-role-of-vaccines-tickets-158163897475

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 30 7:00 PM ‘UndocuMonologues’ performance with special guest Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal – ‘UndocuMonologues: Stories from our Undocumented Neighbors’ Immigrant Heritage Month performance hosted by the National Partnership for New Americans and Motus Theater, with live autobiographical readings from undocumented leaders on the front lines, with special guest reader Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Weblinks: http://www.partnershipfornewamericans.org, https://twitter.com/npnewamericans

Contacts: NPNA, info@partnershipfornewamericans.org

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 30 – Thursday, Jul. 01 The Western Governors’ Association 2021 Annual Meeting (virtual) – The Western Governors’ Association Annual Meeting, held virtually and hosted by WGA Chair Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Governors discuss their ongoing work to manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and discuss the most significant issues facing the region. Special guests include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA communications, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555