Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — About a dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to an intense heat wave that brought scorching temperatures to the Northwest and has caused one power utility to impose rolling blackouts amid heavy demand. The dangerous weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit eased in those cities on Tuesday. But inland Spokane saw temperatures spike. The National Weather Service said the 109 F on Tuesday in Spokane was the highest temperature ever recorded there. About 9,300 Avista Utilities customers in Spokane lost power on Monday and the company said more planned blackouts began on Tuesday afternoon.

UNDATED (AP) — A rental crisis spurred by the pandemic prompted many states to make bold promises to help renters, but most failed to deliver on them after Congress passed the sweeping CARES Act in March 2020. A handful of states, many led by Republicans, offered little to no assistance. State leaders set aside at least $2.6 billion from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund in 2020 to prop up struggling renters, but more than $425 million of that — or 16% — never made it into the pockets of tenants or their landlords, according to an investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press. A federal eviction moratorium, which was set to expire June 30, has been extended to July 31. It is threatening millions with losing their homes.

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A fire has ignited in the central Oregon city of Redmond, prompting evacuations and closing a Redmond Airport and a highway. The Bulletin reports the fire was reported Tuesday afternoon near the Redmond Air Center and was estimated Tuesday evening at between 50-100 acres. Redmond Airport director Zach Bass said the airport closed to air travel Tuesday afternoon and one operations building on airport property was evacuated. Bass says flights were diverted, delayed or canceled. Firefighters had earlier contained a smaller brush fire nearby. State Highway 126 was also closed. Redmond fire chief Ken Kehmna says the causes of both fires are under investigation.

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The city of Warrenton is requiring training against harassment and discrimination after a library board member and planning commissioner complained about a library employee’s preferred gender pronouns. The Astorian reports Warrenton Community Library director Kelly Knudsen introduced a new library employee using the pronouns, “they” and “them.” In emails, library board member Mary Ann Brandon and planning commissioner Christine Bridgens described the column, among other things, as “disturbing” and “incorrect.” City Manager Linda Engbretson in response mandated training. Brandon has resigned from the board. Bridgens said it’s appropriate for city employees/appointees to be reminded of the importance of being respectful.