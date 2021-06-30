Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The grim toll of the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has become more apparent as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon say they’re investigating dozens of deaths likely caused by temperatures that soared well above 100 degrees. In Vancouver, British Columbia, police say they had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave began Friday. Authorities in Washington and Oregon were investigating about a dozen deaths. The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense. Seattle and other cities shattered all-time heat records.

SEATTLE (AP) — The West Seattle High-Rise Bridge and the lower Spokane Street swing bridge are the beneficiaries of an $11.2 million federal grant. State transportation officials say the money will be used to make significant structural repairs to both bridges. The West Seattle Bridge was closed in March 2020 due to large cracks that emerged along the center. As a result, the city restricted access to the Spokane Street Swing Bridge to ensure freight, transit and emergency vehicles could access West Seattle. With the city’s decision to repair the bridge, officials expect it to reopen sometime in 2022.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is hiring more federal firefighters — and immediately raising their pay — as officials ramp up response efforts in the face of a severe drought that’s setting the stage for another destructive summer of intense wildfires across the West. President Joe Biden announced the moves during a virtual meeting Wednesday with governors from Western states. It comes as a huge swath of the Pacific Northwest endures one of the worst heat waves in recent memory. Biden’s plan would ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour and would add or convert to full-time nearly 1,000 firefighters across a host of agencies.

UNDATED (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has doled out $905 million in infrastructure grants. They will help fund repairs for a cracking bridge in Seattle during a crippling heat wave, the expansion of ports and freight rail in Iowa and Georgia to help reduce the number of greenhouse gas-emitting trucks on the roads, and also efforts to reduce traffic fatalities in southern Los Angeles. The money for 24 projects in 18 states is part of a Biden administration shift of federal awards to promote climate-friendly policies and racial equity. Buttigieg describes them as timely investments as communities seek to pull out from the doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic and bolster growth while addressing climate change.