Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers went into damage-control mode while introducing Chauncey Billups as their new head coach. They faced questions Tuesday about how they selected him over more experienced candidates and how sexual assault allegations were lodged against him nearly a quarter-century ago. Billups was never charged in the case and settled out of court with the accuser in 2000. Blazers general manager Neil Olshey said the team conducted an independent investigation of the allegations and “stand by” the hiring of Billups.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3. The Blue Jays produced 15 hits in opening a three-game series with their eighth win in nine games. All nine starters had a hit. It’s the 35th game in which the Blue Jays have had at least 10 hits. That matches the Astros for the most in the majors. Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray struck out 10 while giving up five hits, a walk and three earned runs over six innings.

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances. He was given a 10-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount. MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox. Santiago said the sticky substance the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat. He appealed and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided. A 33-year-old left-hander, Santiago is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.

NEW YORK (AP) — It may be a long time before anyone joins Diana Taurasi in the 9,000-point club. The Phoenix Mercury star became the first WNBA player to reach the milestone in a triumphant return from a fractured sternum injury that sidelined her for five weeks. The next closest active player is former teammate Candice Dupree, who is over 2,000 points behind the 39-year-old Taurasi. The Mercury also got a much-needed win and currently sit in seventh in the AP power poll this week as Las Vegas moved back into the top spot.