ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

06-12-36-42-45

(six, twelve, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $108,000

Lotto America

04-06-14-25-32, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(four, six, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $7.61 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $72 million

Pick 3 Day

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

Pick 3 Night

9-4-7

(nine, four, seven)

Pick 4 Day

5-3-2-8

(five, three, two, eight)

Pick 4 Night

3-0-4-1

(three, zero, four, one)

Powerball

24-29-50-65-66, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 4

(twenty-four, twenty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

Weekly Grand

01-11-14-19-22

(one, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)