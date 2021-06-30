ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Idaho Cash
06-12-36-42-45
(six, twelve, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $108,000Lotto America
04-06-14-25-32, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(four, six, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $7.61 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $72 millionPick 3 Day
8-8-5
(eight, eight, five)Pick 3 Night
9-4-7
(nine, four, seven)Pick 4 Day
5-3-2-8
(five, three, two, eight)Pick 4 Night
3-0-4-1
(three, zero, four, one)Powerball
24-29-50-65-66, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 4
(twenty-four, twenty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $88 millionWeekly Grand
01-11-14-19-22
(one, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Comments