Idaho Daybook

Wednesday, Jun. 30 – Thursday, Jul. 01 The Western Governors’ Association 2021 Annual Meeting (virtual) – The Western Governors’ Association Annual Meeting, held virtually and hosted by WGA Chair Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Governors discuss their ongoing work to manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and discuss the most significant issues facing the region. Special guests include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA communications, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jun. 30 2:30 PM Micron Technology: Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Micron Tech Investor Relations, investorrelations@micron.com, 1 208 368 4465

Wednesday, Jun. 30 Micron Technology: Q3 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Micron Tech Investor Relations, investorrelations@micron.com, 1 208 368 4465

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 01 11:00 AM Idaho wildfire outlook and prevention press conference – Bureau of Land Management, USDA Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Idaho Firewise virtual news conference to discuss the wildfire potential outlook for Idaho that the National Interagency Fire Center issues today, as well as wildfire prevention, steps property owners can take to reduce the risk of wildfires to their homes and land, and wildfire information sources

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.blm.gov, https://twitter.com/BLMNational

Contacts: Jennifer Jones, BLM, jenniferjones@blm.gov, 1 208 488 0595

The virtual news conference will be held on Zoom and can be accessed via computer, mobile device, or phone. Registration is required and is recommended to be completed in advance, although it can be done immediately prior to joining the news conference. To register, go to https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_x5QScJB3Shax9ZWbrLlpFA

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 01 2:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little speaks at ribbon cutting event for the new PetlQ headquarters, 923 S Bridgeway Pl, Eagle (2:00 PM MDT); and meets with the crew from the USS Idaho submarine, Governor’s Office (3:15 PM MDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 02 11:30 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little attends the William Borah Statue Dedication event

Location: Borah Bldg, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686