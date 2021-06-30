Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BIDEN-WILDFIRES

‘Orange skies:’ Biden raising federal pay to fight wildfires

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is hiring more federal firefighters — and immediately raising their pay — as officials ramp up response efforts in the face of a severe drought that’s setting the stage for another destructive summer of intense wildfires across the West. President Joe Biden announced the moves during a virtual meeting Wednesday with governors from Western states. It comes as a huge swath of the Pacific Northwest endures one of the worst heat waves in recent memory. Biden’s plan would ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour and would add or convert to full-time nearly 1,000 firefighters across a host of agencies.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

More deaths reported in intense US Northwest heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — About a dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to an intense heat wave that brought scorching temperatures to the Northwest and has caused one power utility to impose rolling blackouts amid heavy demand. The dangerous weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit eased in those cities on Tuesday. But inland Spokane saw temperatures spike. The National Weather Service said the 109 F on Tuesday in Spokane was the highest temperature ever recorded there. About 9,300 Avista Utilities customers in Spokane lost power on Monday and the company said more planned blackouts began on Tuesday afternoon.

IDAHO-BALLOT INITIATIVE RIGHTS

Idaho Supreme Court weighs new strict ballot initiatives law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case pitting the rights of voters to enact laws against the power of the state Legislature to shape how ballot initiative efforts are carried out. Attorney Deborah Ferguson is representing Reclaim Idaho, which successfully pushed an initiative to expand Medicaid coverage in 2018. She says a new law making it harder to get initiatives on the ballot is the country’s strictest and makes the process virtually impossible. But Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, representing the state, says there’s no proof the new requirements make ballot initiatives unachievable. She says they ensure all corners of Idaho are included.

MISSING KIDS-HUSBAND’S DEATH

Woman accused in kids’ deaths in Idaho faces Arizona charge

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman with bizarre doomsday beliefs that Idaho prosecutors say she and her husband used to justify the killings of her son and daughter was indicted in metro Phoenix on a charge of conspiring to murder her ex-husband. In an indictment unveiled Tuesday, Lori Vallow Daybell was charged in the 2019 death of Charles Vallow. He was killed in suburban Phoenix months before his 7-year-old son and 17-year-old stepdaughter went missing. Police records show he was shot by Daybell’s brother when Charles Vallow was picking up his son from his estranged wife. The brother told police he shot Vallow in self-defense. He died months later from a blood clot.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON REOPENING

Most COVID-19 restrictions set to lift in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is set to lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions even though it’s falling short of a 70% goal of those 16 and up initiating vaccination. Starting Wednesday, restaurants and bars and other businesses can resume full indoor occupancy levels and physical distancing requirements will be lifted. Since May, all counties have been in the third phase of a four-stage reopening plan, with indoor capacity limited at 50%. There will be fewer masking requirements though masking rules will remain in place at health care settings correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools. Masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated employees who return to work indoors. Businesses can continue to choose to require masks for their customers, regardless of vaccination status.

BAR SHOOTING-SENTENCE

Montana man who shot into crowd at Idaho bar sent to prison

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Montana man who pleaded guilty to firing into a crowd at a northern Idaho bar last year has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Austin L. Sherper, of Whitefish, Montana, pleaded guilty in April to seven felonies including aggravated battery with a weapon. Prosecutors said he shot 10 times at a crowd outside a Coeur d’Alene bar after staffers said he wasn’t allowed back inside. Two people were grazed by the bullets. District Judge Scott Wayman sentenced Sherper Monday to 15 years in prison. He’ll be eligible for parole after serving at least five years.