Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

More deaths reported in intense US Northwest heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — About a dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to an intense heat wave that brought scorching temperatures to the Northwest and has caused one power utility to impose rolling blackouts amid heavy demand. The dangerous weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit eased in those cities on Tuesday. But inland Spokane saw temperatures spike. The National Weather Service said the 109 F on Tuesday in Spokane was the highest temperature ever recorded there. About 9,300 Avista Utilities customers in Spokane lost power on Monday and the company said more planned blackouts began on Tuesday afternoon.

As wildfires rage, Biden will raise federal firefighter pay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to temporarily raise federal firefighter pay to ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour. That word comes from a senior administration official. Biden is set to announce plans for the pay raises as he holds a virtual meeting Wednesday with governors from Western states to discuss what’s already shaping up to be a torrid wildfire season. In addition, a huge part of the Northwest is in the midst of one of the worst heat waves to hit the region in recent memory. Biden also plans to announce other moves to help boost wildfire fighting capacity and prevention efforts.

Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy

A rental crisis spurred by the pandemic prompted many states to make bold promises to help renters, but most failed to deliver on them after Congress passed the sweeping CARES Act in March 2020. A handful of states, many led by Republicans, offered little to no assistance. State leaders set aside at least $2.6 billion from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund in 2020 to prop up struggling renters, but more than $425 million of that — or 16% — never made it into the pockets of tenants or their landlords, according to an investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press. A federal eviction moratorium, which was set to expire June 30, has been extended to July 31. It is threatening millions with losing their homes.

Fire prompts evacuations, airport closure in central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A fire has ignited in the central Oregon city of Redmond, prompting evacuations and closing a Redmond Airport and a highway. The Bulletin reports the fire was reported Tuesday afternoon near the Redmond Air Center and was estimated Tuesday evening at between 50-100 acres. Redmond Airport director Zach Bass said the airport closed to air travel Tuesday afternoon and one operations building on airport property was evacuated. Bass says flights were diverted, delayed or canceled. Firefighters had earlier contained a smaller brush fire nearby. State Highway 126 was also closed. Redmond fire chief Ken Kehmna says the causes of both fires are under investigation.

City requires anti-harassment training over pronoun comments

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The city of Warrenton is requiring training against harassment and discrimination after a library board member and planning commissioner complained about a library employee’s preferred gender pronouns. The Astorian reports Warrenton Community Library director Kelly Knudsen introduced a new library employee using the pronouns, “they” and “them.” In emails, library board member Mary Ann Brandon and planning commissioner Christine Bridgens described the column, among other things, as “disturbing” and “incorrect.” City Manager Linda Engbretson in response mandated training. Brandon has resigned from the board. Bridgens said it’s appropriate for city employees/appointees to be reminded of the importance of being respectful.

Police raid illegal marijuana grow operation, 12 detained

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana grow operation in southwestern Oregon. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the search warrant was served during the week of June 21 at the pot operation in Selma. The sheriff’s office says more than 86,500 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed and that a firearm, water pumps and generators were seized as evidence. Authorities say 12 people were detained because of safety concerns. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday. An investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.

Maine course: Error sends dumpling machine to wrong Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A common but disruptive shipping error sent a custom dumpling making machine manufactured in China to the wrong Portland in May. The Portland Press Herald reported on Monday the owners of Little Brother Chinese Food ordered a custom dumpling machine in March but saw that the shipping receipt showed it was heading to the wrong coast. Lee and co-owner Claire Guyer hired a Boston-based customs broker Oceanair to help redirect the machine when it landed in Tacoma to be shipped to Maine, not Oregon. Kelly L’Heureux, vice president of Oceanair, said the error happens frequently and can be costly.

EXPLAINER: ‘Heat dome’ atop Northwest sends temps soaring

SEATTLE (AP) — Portland, Oregon, broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. It then broke it again on Sunday, registering a temperature of 112 degrees — besting the record set a day earlier by 4 degrees. Seattle, known nationally for its mild weather and rainy days, hit 104 degrees on Sunday. The National Weather Service said that was an all-time record for the city and was the first time the area recorded two consecutive triple digit days since records began being kept in 1894. The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a days-long heat wave that forecasters have called “historic,” dangerous and a harbinger of things to come as climate change affects global weather patterns.