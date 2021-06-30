Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Dozens of deaths may be tied to historic Northwest heat wave

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The grim toll of the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has become more apparent as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon say they’re investigating dozens of deaths likely caused by temperatures that soared well above 100 degrees. In Vancouver, British Columbia, police say they had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave began Friday. Authorities in Washington and Oregon were investigating about a dozen deaths. The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense. Seattle and other cities shattered all-time heat records.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE-GRANT

West Seattle, Spokane St. bridges secure $11.2M for repairs

SEATTLE (AP) — The West Seattle High-Rise Bridge and the lower Spokane Street swing bridge are the beneficiaries of an $11.2 million federal grant. State transportation officials say the money will be used to make significant structural repairs to both bridges. The West Seattle Bridge was closed in March 2020 due to large cracks that emerged along the center. As a result, the city restricted access to the Spokane Street Swing Bridge to ensure freight, transit and emergency vehicles could access West Seattle. With the city’s decision to repair the bridge, officials expect it to reopen sometime in 2022.

BIDEN-WILDFIRES

‘Orange skies:’ Biden raising federal pay to fight wildfires

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is hiring more federal firefighters — and immediately raising their pay — as officials ramp up response efforts in the face of a severe drought that’s setting the stage for another destructive summer of intense wildfires across the West. President Joe Biden announced the moves during a virtual meeting Wednesday with governors from Western states. It comes as a huge swath of the Pacific Northwest endures one of the worst heat waves in recent memory. Biden’s plan would ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour and would add or convert to full-time nearly 1,000 firefighters across a host of agencies.

BUTTIGIEG-TRANSPORTATION GRANTS

Buttigieg doles out transport grants with eye toward climate

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has doled out $905 million in infrastructure grants. They will help fund repairs for a cracking bridge in Seattle during a crippling heat wave, the expansion of ports and freight rail in Iowa and Georgia to help reduce the number of greenhouse gas-emitting trucks on the roads, and also efforts to reduce traffic fatalities in southern Los Angeles. The money for 24 projects in 18 states is part of a Biden administration shift of federal awards to promote climate-friendly policies and racial equity. Buttigieg describes them as timely investments as communities seek to pull out from the doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic and bolster growth while addressing climate change.

BORDER CLOSURE-GROCERY STORE

Money coming to keep grocer in US-Canada border community

SEATTLE (AP) — Money is on the way to help save the only grocery store in an isolated Washington state community that’s been especially strained by the pandemic-related closure of the U.S.-Canada border. About 1,300 people live on Point Roberts, on the tip of a peninsula south of Vancouver, British Columbia, that juts into U.S. territory. With the border closed to nonessential travel since March 2020, the Point Roberts International Marketplace has lost much of its business and faced possible closure July 15. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday the state would give the market $100,000 from its strategic reserves, preserving its 10 jobs and avoiding a food security crisis in the community.

AP-US-1952-PLANE-CRASH-VICTIMS

Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — Members of the military have recovered more human remains this month from a plane crash nearly 70 years ago east of Anchorage. The C-124 Globemaster hit a mountain in bad weather in 1952, while on flying from Fort McChord in Washington state to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage. Deep snow covered the plane before recovery crews arrived. Over the years, the wreckage has traveled several miles downhill and become part of Colony Glacier. Wreckage being churned up by the glacier was spotted in 2012, and recovery efforts have been ongoing to identify the 52 crew members and passengers on board. So far, 43 people have been identified.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON REOPENING

Most COVID-19 restrictions set to lift in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is set to lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions even though it’s falling short of a 70% goal of those 16 and up initiating vaccination. Starting Wednesday, restaurants and bars and other businesses can resume full indoor occupancy levels and physical distancing requirements will be lifted. Since May, all counties have been in the third phase of a four-stage reopening plan, with indoor capacity limited at 50%. There will be fewer masking requirements though masking rules will remain in place at health care settings correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools. Masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated employees who return to work indoors. Businesses can continue to choose to require masks for their customers, regardless of vaccination status.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RENTAL-ASSISTANCE

Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy

A rental crisis spurred by the pandemic prompted many states to make bold promises to help renters, but most failed to deliver on them after Congress passed the sweeping CARES Act in March 2020. A handful of states, many led by Republicans, offered little to no assistance. State leaders set aside at least $2.6 billion from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund in 2020 to prop up struggling renters, but more than $425 million of that — or 16% — never made it into the pockets of tenants or their landlords, according to an investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press. A federal eviction moratorium, which was set to expire June 30, has been extended to July 31. It is threatening millions with losing their homes.

FATAL SHOOTING-SEATTLE

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Seattle’s Alki Beach

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are investigating a shooting at Alki Beach that left one man dead and injured three others. Police received reports of a shooting on Alki Avenue Southwest just before midnight Monday. When officers arrived, they found a citizen performing CPR on a man who had been shot. Police took over and attempted life-saving measures before declaring the man dead at the scene. Three others were injured in the shooting. A man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Another man went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Witnesses told police two groups were seen arguing prior to the shooting.

AP-US-COAL-EXPORTS-LAWSUIT

Justices deny Wyoming, Montana coal suit against Washington

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won’t allow Wyoming and Montana to sue Washington state for denying a key permit to build a coal export dock. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were in the minority in Monday’s ruling against letting the two states sue in a case that would have gone directly to the high court. The two coal mining states want to boost coal exports to Asia prop up an industry in decline. Washington state officials denied an environmental permit for the export dock in 2017. Wyoming and Montana say that violated the ]U.S. Constitution but Washington state officials contend the denial was based on valid environmental concerns.