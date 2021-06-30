AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 30.

Wednesday, Jun. 30 10:30 AM House Dems press conference ahead of INVEST in America Act passage – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democratic representatives including Peter DeFazio and Frank Pallone Jr. hold press conference ahead of passage through the chamber of ‘H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act’

Location: HVC Studio A, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

Enter through HVC-117

Wednesday, Jun. 30 11:00 AM President Biden convenes meeting on drought, heat, and wildfires – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris convene Cabinet officials, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, Governors Jay Inslee (Washington), Kate Brown (Oregon), Gavin Newsom (California), Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico), Mark Gordon (Wyoming), Jared Polis (Colorado), Spencer Cox (Utah), and Steve Sisolak (Nevada), and private sector partners to discuss ‘the devastating intersection of drought, heat, and wildfires in the Western U.S., and strengthening prevention, preparedness, and response efforts this season’. Meeting focuses on ‘how departments and agencies across the federal govt, in close coordination with state and local govts and the private sector, can most effectively enhance public safety and deliver assistance to people in times of urgent need’

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Pooled press coverage

Wednesday, Jun. 30 1:00 PM Portland Mayor Wheeler discusses travel over Fourth of July weekend – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a virtual press conference to promote the City’s ‘Here for Portland’ campaign during the 4th of July weekend when TriMet will be suspending fare collection. Other speakers include TriMet General Manager Sam Desue and Venture Portland Executive Director Joy Church

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88265041764?pwd=MkltRjlWcFZXYkMxZSttV1k2bXBYQT09

Wednesday, Jun. 30 Oregon ends most COVID-19 restrictions – Oregon lifts most of the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, with the statewide mask mandate ending and capacity lifted at businesses, restaurants and large events such as funerals, sporting events, concerts and weddings

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Wednesday, Jun. 30 – Saturday, Aug. 28 Oregon Shakespeare Festival presents virtual play reading series – O! Reading Series, new month-long virtual play series presented by Oregon Shakespeare Festival, featuring five plays by female and non-gender-binary writers, selected by directors who are part of OSF’s artistic staff, performed as a live digital staged reading. Playwrights include Steph Del Rosso, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Liliana Padilla, Tira Palmquist and Caridad Svich * Tomorrow Oregon Shakespeare Festival welcomes back in-person audiences with a production of Cheryl L. West’s ‘Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer’, staged in the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.osfashland.org/, https://twitter.com/osfashland

Contacts: Blake Zidell, Blake Zidell & Associates, blake@blakezidell.com, 1 718 643 9052

Wednesday, Jun. 30 – Thursday, Jul. 01 The Western Governors’ Association 2021 Annual Meeting (virtual) – The Western Governors’ Association Annual Meeting, held virtually and hosted by WGA Chair Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Governors discuss their ongoing work to manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and discuss the most significant issues facing the region. Special guests include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA communications, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555

Thursday, Jul. 01 – Saturday, Aug. 28 Oregon Shakespeare Festival presents outdoor production of musical play about activist Fannie Lou Hamer – Oregon Shakespeare Festival welcomes back in-person audiences with a production of Cheryl L. West’s ‘Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer’, staged in the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre by director Henry Godinez and music director Felton Offard. The production tells the story of the Mississippi-born civil and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, providing a first-person account of her remarkable life, alternating between autobiography and song

Location: Allen Elizabethan Theatre, 15 S Pioneer St, Ashland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.osfashland.org/, https://twitter.com/osfashland

Contacts: Blake Zidell, Blake Zidell & Associates, blake@blakezidell.com, 1 718 643 9052

Thursday, Jul. 01 NIKE Inc: Q2 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828