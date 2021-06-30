Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 2:30 p.m.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — The grim toll of the historic heat wave that scorched the Pacific Northwest became more apparent Wednesday as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon said they were investigating dozens of deaths likely caused by temperatures that soared well above 100 degrees. By Jim Morris and Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos, AP video.

BIDEN WILDFIRES

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Wednesday it is hiring more federal firefighters — and immediately raising their pay — as officials ramp up response efforts in the face of a severe drought that is setting the stage for another destructive summer of intense wildfires across the West. By Matthew Daly and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1010 words. With AP photos, AP video.

OREGON WILDFIRES

Firefighters on Wednesday tried to contain a wildfire that burned 10,000 acres near the farming community of Dufur, Oregon. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 260 words.

IN BRIEF

GOVERNOR FIRE EMERGENCY DECLARATION: Gov. issues emergency declaration over wildfire threat.

HEAT WAVE WATER DEATHS: Several drownings reported during Northwest heat wave

