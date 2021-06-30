AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 10:30 AM Washington Secretary of Transportation Millar discusses holiday weekend travel safety – Washington Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar holds media availability to discuss highway workers’ safety during the busy Independence Day travel holiday. Other speakers including Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council’s Mark Riker, Tow Recovery Association’s Matthew Porter, and WSDOT Incident Response’s Josh Stuckey

Location: WSDOT Corson Facility, 6431 Corson Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wsdot

Contacts: Bart Treece, WSDOT, TreeceB@wsdot.wa.gov, 1 206 440 4698

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 11:00 AM President Biden convenes meeting on drought, heat, and wildfires – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris convene Cabinet officials, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, Governors Jay Inslee (Washington), Kate Brown (Oregon), Gavin Newsom (California), Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico), Mark Gordon (Wyoming), Jared Polis (Colorado), Spencer Cox (Utah), and Steve Sisolak (Nevada), and private sector partners to discuss ‘the devastating intersection of drought, heat, and wildfires in the Western U.S., and strengthening prevention, preparedness, and response efforts this season’. Meeting focuses on ‘how departments and agencies across the federal govt, in close coordination with state and local govts and the private sector, can most effectively enhance public safety and deliver assistance to people in times of urgent need’

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Pooled press coverage

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 11:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee marks state’s reopening, attending a ‘Welcome Back, Tacoma!’ event with Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, Wright Park, 501 S ‘I’ St, Tacoma (11:30 AM PDT) and a celebration in Spokane hosted by mayor Nadine Woodward, River Park Square Atrium, 808 W Main Ave, Spokane (5:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Tara Lee, Washington Gov. Inslee communications, tara.lee@wa.gov.gov, 1 360 902 4136;

Tacoma event: Tara Lee, tara.lee@gov.wa.gov, 360.688.3061 * Spokane event: Josie Ellison, josie.ellison@gov.wa.gov, 360.867.8604

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 1:30 PM Dem Rep. Kim Schrier and CDC director discuss vaccines for children – ‘COVID-19 and KIDS: Impacts, Uncertainties and the Role of Vaccines’ Johns Hopkins University-University of Washington Symposium, held virtually, with speakers including Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Peter Marks, University of Washington’s LaShawnDa Pittman, and Janssen’s Dr Jerald Sadoff

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.jhsph.edu, https://twitter.com/johnshopkinssph

Contacts: Katy Lenard, Burness Communications, klenard@burnesscommunications.com, 1 301 280 5719

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-and-kids-impacts-uncertainties-and-the-role-of-vaccines-tickets-158163897475

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 7:00 PM ‘UndocuMonologues’ performance with special guest Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal – ‘UndocuMonologues: Stories from our Undocumented Neighbors’ Immigrant Heritage Month performance hosted by the National Partnership for New Americans and Motus Theater, with live autobiographical readings from undocumented leaders on the front lines, with special guest reader Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Weblinks: http://www.partnershipfornewamericans.org, https://twitter.com/npnewamericans

Contacts: NPNA, info@partnershipfornewamericans.org

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 – Thursday, Jul. 01 The Western Governors’ Association 2021 Annual Meeting (virtual) – The Western Governors’ Association Annual Meeting, held virtually and hosted by WGA Chair Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Governors discuss their ongoing work to manage the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and discuss the most significant issues facing the region. Special guests include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA communications, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 30 Washington state ends most COVID-19 restrictions – Washington state lifts most coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, with almost all businesses able to return to normal capacity and operations. Masking requirements will, however, continue to abide by CDC rules and large indoor events, defined as any event with more than 10,000 simultaneous participants, still restrict to 75% capacity unless all attendees are vaccinated

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 01 10:00 AM Sea-Tac Airport demonstrates construction underway at the cell phone – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport holds media availability to provide an on-site look at construction underway at the cell phone waiting lot as travel volumes rise over the summer

Location: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

To RSVP or get more information, please contact Perry Cooper at cooper.p@portseattle.org or 206-787-4923

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jul. 02 ‘The Tomorrow War’ starring Chris Pratt released on Amazon Prime – ‘The Tomorrow War’ released globally via Amazon Prime Video, action sci-fi directed by Chris McKay starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. A group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to unveil that mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species in the future, and the only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon, #TheTomorrowWar