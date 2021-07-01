Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities. Oregon health officials said late Wednesday more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state’s largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday. British Columbia’s chief coroner said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and 1 p.m. Wednesday. Normally, she said about 165 people would die in the province over a five-day period.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon and Washington have lifted most of their COVID-19 restrictions to become two of the last states to broadly ease virus orders put in place in the very first days of the pandemic. New Mexico is scheduled to reopen Thursday, marking a return to business throughout the mainland U.S. following 16 months of disruption. The last holdout — Hawaii — has loosened some travel rules but is slated to maintain other restrictions until 70% of its population is fully vaccinated. The moves come as concern grows about a new coronavirus variant that threatens to set the country back in the months ahead.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters on Wednesday tried to contain a wildfire that burned 10,000 acres near the farming community of Dufur, Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the fire, allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to help local firefighters. Some 40 personnel, 12 fire engines engines and other resources were on the scene, authorities said. The fire is burning in wheat and brush in the sparsely populated area of north-central Oregon. Several communities including Portland and Bend have banned fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency because of the imminent threat of wildfires across the state. KOIN reports Brown says much of the state is in high or extreme fire danger with red flag warnings in effect. In the past week, a historic heatwave rolled through the Pacific Northwest, bringing high temperatures and worsening already dry conditions. Although the threshold of three-digit temperature days has passed, there is no rain in the extended forecast.