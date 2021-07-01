Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rolling blackouts that cut electricity for tens of thousands of Spokane, Washington, residents amid this week’s record-breaking heat wave mostly hit the same power customers repeatedly. Utility officials say they were the result of strains on equipment that couldn’t handle the blistering temperatures. And there was plenty of power available for customers in Spokane despite increased demand. That’s in contrast to the blackouts imposed in Texas last winter amid freezing temperatures, when there wasn’t enough electricity to meet the demand. Avita Utilities officials blamed lack of transmission capacity in Spokane combined with heat strain on equipment for their decision to impose the blackouts as the city’s 217,000 people sweltered.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bipartisan group of 21 Northwest lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to prioritize a long-running effort to renegotiate a 60-year-old treaty that governs how the United States and Canada share the waters of the Columbia River Basin. The lawmakers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana urged the president to update the Columbia River Treaty. The Spokesman-Review reports efforts to revise the treaty began in 2013 amid concerns over salmon runs, flood risk and electricity the U.S. sends to Canada. The treaty came together after a 1948 flood washed away what once was Oregon’s second-biggest city, Vanport. It provided for the construction of one dam in Montana and three in British Columbia that doubled the amount of reservoir storage in the basin.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state importer has agreed to pay a third fine stemming from a federal investigation that found it was trying to cheat emissions testing standards. DDM Imports of Airway Heights has agreed to pay $66,622 after an inspection of two Ford F-350s at the Canadian border revealed evidence of tampering with emission controls. The EPA announced the penalty Wednesday. The trucks were discovered during a check at the crossing in Eastport, Idaho. DDM Imports has been fined twice before for similar infractions. The company has agreed to pay $134,022 in fines to date.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities. Oregon health officials said late Wednesday more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state’s largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday. British Columbia’s chief coroner said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and 1 p.m. Wednesday. Normally, she said about 165 people would die in the province over a five-day period.