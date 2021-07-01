Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns signed 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie to a three-year contract Wednesday, nearly two months after she filed a lawsuit challenging a National Women’s Soccer League rule prohibiting players under 18. The midfielder has been practicing with the team since 2019. Moultrie’s lawsuit alleged that the league’s rule violated antitrust law and hinders Moultrie’s career development and chances of reaching the U.S. national team. A judge cleared the way for Moultrie to sign with a team earlier this month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the tenth inning and the Seattle Mariners held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7. Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy to left-center, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter. Drew Steckenrider allowed an RBI leadoff double to Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning but retired the next three batters — two via strikeout — for his second save. Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger hit two-run homers for Seattle. Moore and J.P. Crawford each had three hits and scored twice. Kendall Graveman was the winning pitcher.

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker will headline a WNBA All-Star team that will face the U.S. Olympic squad in Las Vegas on July 14. Joining the Chicago forward are her Sky teammates Courtney Vandersloot and Kahleah Copper, who is one of eight players making their All-Star debuts. Other All-Stars announced Wednesday include Las Vegas players Liz Cambage and Dearica Hamby, who will be playing in their home arena at Mandalay Bay. The Connecticut Sun have a trio of players headed to the game with DeWanna Bonner, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones all selected. New York’s Betnijah Laney, Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally and Atlanta’s Courtney Williams round out the WNBA’s team. All four players are first-time All-Stars.