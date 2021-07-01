ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

15-22-30-33-43, Lucky Ball: 2

(fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $72 million

Pick 3 Day

7-1-7

(seven, one, seven)

Pick 3 Night

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Day

8-2-1-4

(eight, two, one, four)

Pick 4 Night

2-1-2-6

(two, one, two, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Weekly Grand

01-06-11-16-29

(one, six, eleven, sixteen, twenty-nine)