Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 01.

Thursday, Jul. 01 11:00 AM Idaho wildfire outlook and prevention press conference – Bureau of Land Management, USDA Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Idaho Firewise virtual news conference to discuss the wildfire potential outlook for Idaho that the National Interagency Fire Center issues today, as well as wildfire prevention, steps property owners can take to reduce the risk of wildfires to their homes and land, and wildfire information sources

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.blm.gov, https://twitter.com/BLMNational

Contacts: Jennifer Jones, BLM, jenniferjones@blm.gov, 1 208 488 0595

The virtual news conference will be held on Zoom and can be accessed via computer, mobile device, or phone. Registration is required and is recommended to be completed in advance, although it can be done immediately prior to joining the news conference. To register, go to https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_x5QScJB3Shax9ZWbrLlpFA

Thursday, Jul. 01 11:00 AM Kootenai County officials discuss fire danger issues and 4th of July weekend – Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris and police and fire chiefs hold a press conference to address fire danger issues, fireworks and 4th of July weekend events

Location: 6538 N Atlas Rd, 6538 N Atlas Rd., Coeur d’Alene, ID

Weblinks: http://www.kcgov.us/

Contacts: Lt. Ryan Higgins, Kootenai County, ID, sopio@kcgov.us, 1 208 446 1851, 1 208 758 1045

Thursday, Jul. 01 2:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little speaks at ribbon cutting event for the new PetlQ headquarters, 923 S Bridgeway Pl, Eagle (2:00 PM MDT); and meets with the crew from the USS Idaho submarine, Governor’s Office (3:15 PM MDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Friday, Jul. 02 11:30 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little attends the William Borah Statue Dedication event

Location: Borah Bldg, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Saturday, Jul. 03 9:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little participates in ‘Liberty on Parade’ Fourth of July Parade

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686