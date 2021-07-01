Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage

Idaho at 3:50 p.m.

BORDER HELP-IDAHO

BOISE — Five Idaho State Police troopers will go to Arizona for 21 days to help with border security, Gov. Brad Little said Thursday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 393 words.

STUDENT READING LEVELS-IDAHO

BOISE — The percentage of Idaho students in kindergarten to third grade reading at their grade levels this year fell nearly 5% compared to 2019, state education officials said. SENT: 339 words.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE BLACKOUT

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rolling blackouts that cut electricity for tens of thousands of Spokane, Washington, residents amid this week’s record-breaking heat wave mostly hit the same power customers repeatedly because of strains on equipment that couldn’t handle the blistering temperatures, utility officials said. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 471 words. With AP Photos.

COLUMBIA RIVER TREATY

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bipartisan group of 21 Northwest lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to prioritize a long-running effort to renegotiate a 60-year-old treaty that governs how the United States and Canada share the waters of the Columbia River Basin. SENT: 436 words.

EPA FINE-EMMISSIONS

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — An Airway Heights truck importer has agreed to pay a third fine stemming from a federal investigation that found it was trying to cheat emissions testing standards. SENT: 203 words.