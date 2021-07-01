Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COLUMBIA RIVER TREATY

Northwest lawmakers seek progress on Columbia River Treaty

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bipartisan group of 21 Northwest lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to prioritize a long-running effort to renegotiate a 60-year-old treaty that governs how the United States and Canada share the waters of the Columbia River Basin. The lawmakers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana urged the president to update the Columbia River Treaty. The Spokesman-Review reports efforts to revise the treaty began in 2013 amid concerns over salmon runs, flood risk and electricity the U.S. sends to Canada. The treaty came together after a 1948 flood washed away what once was Oregon’s second-biggest city, Vanport. It provided for the construction of one dam in Montana and three in British Columbia that doubled the amount of reservoir storage in the basin.

EPA FINE-EMISSIONS

Washington truck importer fined for emissions tampering

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state importer has agreed to pay a third fine stemming from a federal investigation that found it was trying to cheat emissions testing standards. DDM Imports of Airway Heights has agreed to pay $66,622 after an inspection of two Ford F-350s at the Canadian border revealed evidence of tampering with emission controls. The EPA announced the penalty Wednesday. The trucks were discovered during a check at the crossing in Eastport, Idaho. DDM Imports has been fined twice before for similar infractions. The company has agreed to pay $134,022 in fines to date.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Latest reopenings mark return to business in mainland US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon and Washington have lifted most of their COVID-19 restrictions to become two of the last states to broadly ease virus orders put in place in the very first days of the pandemic. New Mexico is scheduled to reopen Thursday, marking a return to business throughout the mainland U.S. following 16 months of disruption. The last holdout — Hawaii — has loosened some travel rules but is slated to maintain other restrictions until 70% of its population is fully vaccinated. The moves come as concern grows about a new coronavirus variant that threatens to set the country back in the months ahead.

PARK SHOOTING-MAN SENTENCED

Man sentenced to prison in Idaho park shooting case

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A man charged in connection with the Fourth of July shootings at a Coeur d’Alene park two years ago has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Tyler Rambo was sentenced Wednesday for three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. First District Judge Cynthia Meyer said Rambo would be eligible for parole after serving at least five years. Rambo was also originally charged with attempted second-degree and aggravated assault, but a jury found him not guilty of those charges in a split verdict in March.

AGGRESSIVE MOOSE KILLED

Backcountry camper kills aggressive moose in self-defense

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Idaho wildlife officials say a backcountry camper killed a moose in self defense after the animal charged him and his dog. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the incident happened last week while the camper was at Harrison Lake north of Sandpoint. The moose apparently tore apart his campsite and charged the camper and his dog. The camper hid behind a tree, according to the department, but the moose didn’t stop charging. That’s when the camper shot the massive animal at close range, killing it. U.S. Forest Service officials temporarily closed a nearby trail so hikers wouldn’t encounter bears that may feed on the carcass.

INCOME LIMITS-FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Idaho slightly hikes income limit for food benefit program

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has slightly increased the income limits for people to qualify for a food assistance program aimed at ensuring pregnant women and children have adequate nutrition. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Wednesday that the new income guidelines for the state’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children will go into effect July 1. The change boosts the income limits by about 450 dollars a year. Under the new guidelines, a family of three can earn up to just over $40,600 a year and still qualify for benefits. Under the old guidelines, the same family could have earned up to just under $40,200 a year.