Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities. Oregon health officials said late Wednesday more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state’s largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday. British Columbia’s chief coroner said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and 1 p.m. Wednesday. Normally, she said about 165 people would die in the province over a five-day period.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Latest reopenings mark return to business in mainland US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon and Washington have lifted most of their COVID-19 restrictions to become two of the last states to broadly ease virus orders put in place in the very first days of the pandemic. New Mexico is scheduled to reopen Thursday, marking a return to business throughout the mainland U.S. following 16 months of disruption. The last holdout — Hawaii — has loosened some travel rules but is slated to maintain other restrictions until 70% of its population is fully vaccinated. The moves come as concern grows about a new coronavirus variant that threatens to set the country back in the months ahead.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Central Oregon wildfire grows, cities ban fireworks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters on Wednesday tried to contain a wildfire that burned 10,000 acres near the farming community of Dufur, Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the fire, allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to help local firefighters. Some 40 personnel, 12 fire engines engines and other resources were on the scene, authorities said. The fire is burning in wheat and brush in the sparsely populated area of north-central Oregon. Several communities including Portland and Bend have banned fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.

GOVERNOR FIRE EMERGENCY DECLARATION

Gov. issues emergency declaration over wildfire threat

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency because of the imminent threat of wildfires across the state. KOIN reports Brown says much of the state is in high or extreme fire danger with red flag warnings in effect. In the past week, a historic heatwave rolled through the Pacific Northwest, bringing high temperatures and worsening already dry conditions. Although the threshold of three-digit temperature days has passed, there is no rain in the extended forecast.

BIDEN-WILDFIRES

‘Orange skies’: Biden raising federal pay to fight wildfires

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is hiring more federal firefighters — and immediately raising their pay — as officials ramp up response efforts in the face of a severe drought that’s setting the stage for another destructive summer of intense wildfires across the West. President Joe Biden announced the moves during a virtual meeting Wednesday with governors from Western states. It comes as a huge swath of the Pacific Northwest endures one of the worst heat waves in recent memory. Biden’s plan would ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour and would add or convert to full-time nearly 1,000 firefighters across a host of agencies.

HEAT WAVE-WATER DEATHS

Several drownings reported during Northwest heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — Several people have drowned or been reported missing after swimming in Pacific Northwest bodies of water during the record-breaking heat wave in the past few days. A Port Orchard, Washington man is believed to have drowned in Horseshoe Lake on Key Peninsula Monday. Also on Monday, rescuers recovered the body of a 4-year-old boy from the Skykomish River in King County. In Oregon, authorities say a Salem woman died Monday after getting caught in a rip current in Lincoln City. Klamath County sheriff’s deputies said a 77-year-old Rogue River man drowned Saturday at Crescent Lake. On Wednesday the search for a man who disappeared in Sandy River became a recovery mission.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RENTAL-ASSISTANCE

Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy

A rental crisis spurred by the pandemic prompted many states to make bold promises to help renters, but most failed to deliver on them after Congress passed the sweeping CARES Act in March 2020. A handful of states, many led by Republicans, offered little to no assistance. State leaders set aside at least $2.6 billion from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund in 2020 to prop up struggling renters, but more than $425 million of that — or 16% — never made it into the pockets of tenants or their landlords, according to an investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press. A federal eviction moratorium, which was set to expire June 30, has been extended to July 31. It is threatening millions with losing their homes.

WILDFIRE-REDMOND

Fire prompts evacuations, airport closure in central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A fire has ignited in the central Oregon city of Redmond, prompting evacuations and closing a Redmond Airport and a highway. The Bulletin reports the fire was reported Tuesday afternoon near the Redmond Air Center and was estimated Tuesday evening at between 50-100 acres. Redmond Airport director Zach Bass said the airport closed to air travel Tuesday afternoon and one operations building on airport property was evacuated. Bass says flights were diverted, delayed or canceled. Firefighters had earlier contained a smaller brush fire nearby. State Highway 126 was also closed. Redmond fire chief Ken Kehmna says the causes of both fires are under investigation.