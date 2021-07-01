Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington state blackouts hit same customers repeatedly

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rolling blackouts that cut electricity for tens of thousands of Spokane, Washington, residents amid this week’s record-breaking heat wave mostly hit the same power customers repeatedly. Utility officials say they were the result of strains on equipment that couldn’t handle the blistering temperatures. And there was plenty of power available for customers in Spokane despite increased demand. That’s in contrast to the blackouts imposed in Texas last winter amid freezing temperatures, when there wasn’t enough electricity to meet the demand. Avita Utilities officials blamed lack of transmission capacity in Spokane combined with heat strain on equipment for their decision to impose the blackouts as the city’s 217,000 people sweltered.

Northwest lawmakers seek progress on Columbia River Treaty

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bipartisan group of 21 Northwest lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to prioritize a long-running effort to renegotiate a 60-year-old treaty that governs how the United States and Canada share the waters of the Columbia River Basin. The lawmakers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana urged the president to update the Columbia River Treaty. The Spokesman-Review reports efforts to revise the treaty began in 2013 amid concerns over salmon runs, flood risk and electricity the U.S. sends to Canada. The treaty came together after a 1948 flood washed away what once was Oregon’s second-biggest city, Vanport. It provided for the construction of one dam in Montana and three in British Columbia that doubled the amount of reservoir storage in the basin.

Washington truck importer fined for emissions tampering

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state importer has agreed to pay a third fine stemming from a federal investigation that found it was trying to cheat emissions testing standards. DDM Imports of Airway Heights has agreed to pay $66,622 after an inspection of two Ford F-350s at the Canadian border revealed evidence of tampering with emission controls. The EPA announced the penalty Wednesday. The trucks were discovered during a check at the crossing in Eastport, Idaho. DDM Imports has been fined twice before for similar infractions. The company has agreed to pay $134,022 in fines to date.

Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities. Oregon health officials said late Wednesday more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state’s largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday. British Columbia’s chief coroner said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and 1 p.m. Wednesday. Normally, she said about 165 people would die in the province over a five-day period.

Latest reopenings mark return to business in mainland US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon and Washington have lifted most of their COVID-19 restrictions to become two of the last states to broadly ease virus orders put in place in the very first days of the pandemic. New Mexico is scheduled to reopen Thursday, marking a return to business throughout the mainland U.S. following 16 months of disruption. The last holdout — Hawaii — has loosened some travel rules but is slated to maintain other restrictions until 70% of its population is fully vaccinated. The moves come as concern grows about a new coronavirus variant that threatens to set the country back in the months ahead.

‘Orange skies’: Biden raising federal pay to fight wildfires

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is hiring more federal firefighters — and immediately raising their pay — as officials ramp up response efforts in the face of a severe drought that’s setting the stage for another destructive summer of intense wildfires across the West. President Joe Biden announced the moves during a virtual meeting Wednesday with governors from Western states. It comes as a huge swath of the Pacific Northwest endures one of the worst heat waves in recent memory. Biden’s plan would ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour and would add or convert to full-time nearly 1,000 firefighters across a host of agencies.

Washington lawmaker wears Star of David in vaccine protest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state lawmaker is being criticized after wearing a yellow Star of David in protest of COVID-19 vaccine regulations. The Seattle Times reports that state Rep. Jim Walsh, a Republican from Aberdeen, wore the symbol during a speech to conservative activists at a Lacey church Saturday. Walsh later apologized. The display compared the government’s efforts to protect people from a highly contagious virus with the Nazis’ murder of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust. On a Facebook page where video of the speech was posted, Walsh wrote: “In the current context, we are all Jews.” A Seattle Holocaust-education leader called that absurd, saying it trivializes and distorts the genocide.

Washington’s new normal: Full capacity, fewer masks

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Fifteen months after Washington state’s first “stay at home” order was issued in response to the coronavirus, businesses across the state are now allowed to return to pre-pandemic operations. Starting Wednesday, restaurants and bars and other businesses can resume full indoor occupancy levels and physical distancing requirements will be lifted. Previous indoor capacity at businesses was capped at 50%. There will be fewer masking requirements though masking rules will remain in place at health care settings correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools. Masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated employees who return to work indoors. Businesses can continue to choose to require masks for their customers, regardless of vaccination status.

Seattle cop shoots man while serving search warrant

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a Seattle police officer shot a man in Puyallup while serving a search warrant amid a probe into organized crime and drug trafficking. The Seattle Times reports FBI spokesperson Steve Berndt says the man was expected to survive. Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a news conference later Wednesday that the man was shot in the pelvis by an officer working with a federal task force that served 19 search and arrest warrants, confiscating nearly 50 firearms and drugs. Diaz said two firearms were “found in the vicinity” of where the man fell outside a house in Puyallup. The officer is now on leave during an investigation.

Buttigieg doles out transport grants with eye toward climate

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has doled out $905 million in infrastructure grants. They will help fund repairs for a cracking bridge in Seattle during a crippling heat wave, the expansion of ports and freight rail in Iowa and Georgia to help reduce the number of greenhouse gas-emitting trucks on the roads, and also efforts to reduce traffic fatalities in southern Los Angeles. The money for 24 projects in 18 states is part of a Biden administration shift of federal awards to promote climate-friendly policies and racial equity. Buttigieg describes them as timely investments as communities seek to pull out from the doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic and bolster growth while addressing climate change.