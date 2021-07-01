AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 01.

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 01 – Saturday, Aug. 28 Oregon Shakespeare Festival presents outdoor production of musical play about activist Fannie Lou Hamer – Oregon Shakespeare Festival welcomes back in-person audiences with a production of Cheryl L. West’s ‘Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer’, staged in the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre by director Henry Godinez and music director Felton Offard. The production tells the story of the Mississippi-born civil and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, providing a first-person account of her remarkable life, alternating between autobiography and song

Location: Allen Elizabethan Theatre, 15 S Pioneer St, Ashland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.osfashland.org/, https://twitter.com/osfashland

Contacts: Blake Zidell, Blake Zidell & Associates, blake@blakezidell.com, 1 718 643 9052

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 01 NIKE Inc: Q2 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828