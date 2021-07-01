Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:05 p.m.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

SALEM, Ore. — Many of the dead were found alone, in homes without air conditioning or fans. Some were elderly — one as old as 97. The body of an immigrant farm laborer was found in an Oregon nursery. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 810 words. With AP photos, AP video.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE BLACKOUTS

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rolling blackouts that cut electricity for tens of thousands of Spokane, Washington, residents amid this week’s record-breaking heat wave mostly hit the same power customers repeatedly because of strains on equipment that couldn’t handle the blistering temperatures, utility officials said. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 470 words. With AP photos.

COLUMBIA RIVER TREATY

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bipartisan group of 21 Northwest lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to prioritize a long-running effort to renegotiate a 60-year-old treaty that governs how the United States and Canada share the waters of the Columbia River Basin. SENT: 430 words.

WILDFIRE SMOKE

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday issued an air quality advisory for the next several days for parts of southern Oregon that may be impacted by smoke coming from a blaze in Northern California. SENT: 230 words.

RISING RENT LAWSUIT

TIGARD, Ore. — A group of low-income Oregon seniors is suing their property management company, alleging the company deliberately misled them by renting apartments that would soon jump in price. SENT: 240 words.

IN BRIEF

CHILD REMAINS DNA ANALYSIS: DNA provides analysis of girl’s remains found in duffel bag

OREGON FIRES: Progress on central Oregon fire, crews handle other starts.

PORTLAND PROTESTS LAWSUIT: Protest medic sues city of Portland, officer over arrest

