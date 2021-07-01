WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

7-8-2

(seven, eight, two)

Hit 5

08-13-15-21-24

(eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $670,000

Keno

04-23-26-28-34-38-41-44-45-48-51-57-59-62-64-71-72-73-75-77

(four, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven)

Match 4

07-12-17-18

(seven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $72 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $101 million