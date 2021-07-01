AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 01.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 01 8:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Seattle as part of a continued celebration as coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions ease, raising a ‘Washington Ready’ flag at the top of the Space Needle (8:00 AM PDT) and visiting Pike Place Market, 85 Pike St, Seattle)

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Tara Lee, Washington Gov. Inslee communications, tara.lee@wa.gov.gov, 1 360 902 4136;

Space Needle Event: extreme capacity limitations, media will be limited to pool participants * Pike Market Place visit: open to media, no pool requirements

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 01 9:00 AM King County Health Officer Duchin provides update on COVID-19 – King County Health Officer Dr Jeff Duchin provides an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) trends and vaccine distribution in King County

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov

Join via Zoom: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/99061038344

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 01 10:00 AM Sea-Tac Airport demonstrates construction underway at the cell phone – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport holds media availability to provide an on-site look at construction underway at the cell phone waiting lot as travel volumes rise over the summer

Location: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

To RSVP or get more information, please contact Perry Cooper at cooper.p@portseattle.org or 206-787-4923

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jul. 02 12:00 PM 36th Annual Naturalization Ceremony at Seattle Center, with address from Dem Sen. Maria Cantwell – 36th Annual Naturalization Ceremony at Seattle Center, with U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez swearing in 60 new citizens. Other speakers include Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Secretary of State Kim Wyman, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Deborah Daoust, City of Seattle, debroadh.daoust@seattle.gov

Due to current state guidelines, the event is limited to the candidates, their families and direct participants. Event organizers encourage the public to join them on livestream. For more information, call 206-684-7200 or visit www.seattlecenter.com.

——————–

Friday, Jul. 02 ‘The Tomorrow War’ starring Chris Pratt released on Amazon Prime – ‘The Tomorrow War’ released globally via Amazon Prime Video, action sci-fi directed by Chris McKay starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. A group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to unveil that mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species in the future, and the only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon, #TheTomorrowWar