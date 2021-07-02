Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ST. PAUL, Ore. (AP) — On his 38th birthday, Sebastian Francisco Perez, an immigrant from Guatemala, played chess with his nephew. The next day, he went to work at a nursery in a rural Oregon town as the thermometer soared well above 100 degrees. Perez collapsed that day, last Saturday, as a heat wave baked the Pacific Northwest in record-high temperatures. An ambulance arrived and paramedics tried to revive him, but Perez didn’t make it. Hundreds of people are believed to have died from Friday to Tuesday in the historic heat wave that hit Oregon, Washington state and Canada’s British Columbia. The death of Perez underscores the dangers that farm workers face.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A jury has found anti-government activist and agitator Ammon Bundy guilty of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers. The Idaho Statesman reports Bundy was found guilty Thursday evening after a four-day jury trial and short deliberations. Co-defendant Aaron Von Schmidt was found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. Both men were arrested Aug. 25, 2020, and charged with trespassing when they refused to leave a Statehouse auditorium after officials ordered it cleared. Bundy was sentenced to three days in jail but was given credit for time served, 48 hours of community service and a $750 fine. Von Schmidt was sentenced to three days in jail, but also got credit for time served, and a $500 fine.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’ll send five Idaho State Police troopers to Arizona for 21 days to help with border security. The Republican governor said Thursday that the troopers will start a 21-day mission on Tuesday to help Arizona law enforcement officials with intelligence gathering and investigative work to prevent illicit drugs from crossing the border. Republican Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas sent a letter to fellow governors last month asking for law enforcement help. Little says he’s sending the troopers due to what he calls the failed Biden-Harris immigration policies. Little says it will cost Idaho just over $53,000.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State education officials say the percentage of Idaho students in kindergarten to third grade reading at their grade levels this year fell fell nearly 5% compared to 2019. The State Department of Education tells the Idaho Statesman testing results show a drop from 69.7% to 65.1%. Students faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic that prevented testing in 2020. About 50% of K-3 students were reading at their grade levels at the start of the school year, but teachers identified problems areas and improved that by 15%. Officials say school districts will focus this summer and next school year on unfinished learning caused by the pandemic.