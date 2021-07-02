Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week. Medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit say the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up. Hundreds of deaths are being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous weather pattern began June 25 and only began to subside Tuesday. The head of a Seattle hospital’s emergency department says he expects to see more death reports based on conversations with other medical workers.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statewide burn ban in Washington starts Friday on all Department of Natural Resources forest land because of drought and elevated fire danger. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said the ban comes after recent record-breaking temperatures have left Washington state bone dry. The order, in effect through Sept. 30, prohibits campfires, outdoor burning, use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection. Franz also joined fire officials throughout the state in urging residents to refrain from using personal fireworks this Fourth of July.

SUQUAMISH, Wash. (AP) — The children of a Native American man killed by police in Washington state two years ago are suing, saying his death was unnecessary. Stonechild Chiefstick, a member of Montana’s Chippewa Cree tribe who had close ties to the Suquamish Tribe in Washington, was shot and killed while attending an Independence Day celebration in the city of Poulsbo in 2019. He was reportedly menacing people with a screwdriver. But according to a federal lawsuit filed against Poulsbo on Thursday, he had dropped the screwdriver and was unarmed when an officer shot him. The lawsuit alleges excessive force and inadequate training. The city declined to comment.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rolling blackouts that cut electricity for tens of thousands of Spokane, Washington, residents amid this week’s record-breaking heat wave mostly hit the same power customers repeatedly. Utility officials say they were the result of strains on equipment that couldn’t handle the blistering temperatures. And there was plenty of power available for customers in Spokane despite increased demand. That’s in contrast to the blackouts imposed in Texas last winter amid freezing temperatures, when there wasn’t enough electricity to meet the demand. Avita Utilities officials blamed lack of transmission capacity in Spokane combined with heat strain on equipment for their decision to impose the blackouts as the city’s 217,000 people sweltered.