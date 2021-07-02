Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2. Kikuchi struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start, moving to 5-0 in his last seven appearances. After a leadoff home run by Marcus Semien, the left-hander didn’t let another Blue Jay reach second base until Teoscar Hernández led off the seventh with a double. In his last four starts, Kikuchi has allowed three earned runs over 26 2/3 innings for an ERA of 1.01.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jon Gallagher scored the first MLS goal at Q2 Stadium and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 to snap an eight-game winless streak. Austin (3-5-4) won for the first time since back-to-back victories on April 24 and May 1. Gallagher opened the scoring with a sliding finish of a give-and-go with Tomás Pochettino in the 28th minute. It was Austin’s first goal since a 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City on June 12. Austin, which went into the game with just six goals this season, had 69.3% possession and the Timbers (4-6-1) had just five shots, one on target.