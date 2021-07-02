ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Star Draw

04-06-13-28-41

(four, six, thirteen, twenty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.07 million

Mega Millions

08-31-32-34-45, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $72 million

Pick 3 Day

0-8-4

(zero, eight, four)

Pick 3 Night

0-3-5

(zero, three, five)

Pick 4 Day

5-1-3-4

(five, one, three, four)

Pick 4 Night

6-2-7-4

(six, two, seven, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Weekly Grand

09-13-17-19-29

(nine, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-nine)