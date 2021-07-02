ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:5 Star Draw
04-06-13-28-41
(four, six, thirteen, twenty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.07 millionMega Millions
08-31-32-34-45, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $72 millionPick 3 Day
0-8-4
(zero, eight, four)Pick 3 Night
0-3-5
(zero, three, five)Pick 4 Day
5-1-3-4
(five, one, three, four)Pick 4 Night
6-2-7-4
(six, two, seven, four)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $101 millionWeekly Grand
09-13-17-19-29
(nine, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-nine)
Comments