AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Jul. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Jul. 02 11:30 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little attends the William Borah Statue Dedication event

Location: Borah Bldg, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 03 9:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little participates in ‘Liberty on Parade’ Fourth of July Parade

Location: Idaho Falls, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Jul. 04 Independence Day – Independence Day, aka 4th of July – public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain