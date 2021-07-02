Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE-IMMIGRANT-DIES

Northwest heat wave: Tragedy strikes immigrant family again

ST. PAUL, Ore. (AP) — On his 38th birthday, Sebastian Francisco Perez, an immigrant from Guatemala, played chess with his nephew. The next day, he went to work at a nursery in a rural Oregon town as the thermometer soared well above 100 degrees. Perez collapsed that day, last Saturday, as a heat wave baked the Pacific Northwest in record-high temperatures. An ambulance arrived and paramedics tried to revive him, but Perez didn’t make it. Hundreds of people are believed to have died from Friday to Tuesday in the historic heat wave that hit Oregon, Washington state and Canada’s British Columbia. The death of Perez underscores the dangers that farm workers face.

AMMON BUNDY-TRIAL

Ammon Bundy convicted in trespassing trial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A jury has found anti-government activist and agitator Ammon Bundy guilty of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers. The Idaho Statesman reports Bundy was found guilty Thursday evening after a four-day jury trial and short deliberations. Co-defendant Aaron Von Schmidt was found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. Both men were arrested Aug. 25, 2020, and charged with trespassing when they refused to leave a Statehouse auditorium after officials ordered it cleared. Bundy was sentenced to three days in jail but was given credit for time served, 48 hours of community service and a $750 fine. Von Schmidt was sentenced to three days in jail, but also got credit for time served, and a $500 fine.

BORDER HELP-IDAHO

Idaho will send 5 troopers to help Arizona secure border

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’ll send five Idaho State Police troopers to Arizona for 21 days to help with border security. The Republican governor said Thursday that the troopers will start a 21-day mission on Tuesday to help Arizona law enforcement officials with intelligence gathering and investigative work to prevent illicit drugs from crossing the border. Republican Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas sent a letter to fellow governors last month asking for law enforcement help. Little says he’s sending the troopers due to what he calls the failed Biden-Harris immigration policies. Little says it will cost Idaho just over $53,000.

STUDENT READING LEVELS-IDAHO

Idaho K-3 reading tests show decline from pre-pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State education officials say the percentage of Idaho students in kindergarten to third grade reading at their grade levels this year fell fell nearly 5% compared to 2019. The State Department of Education tells the Idaho Statesman testing results show a drop from 69.7% to 65.1%. Students faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic that prevented testing in 2020. About 50% of K-3 students were reading at their grade levels at the start of the school year, but teachers identified problems areas and improved that by 15%. Officials say school districts will focus this summer and next school year on unfinished learning caused by the pandemic.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-BLACKOUTS

Washington state blackouts hit same customers repeatedly

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rolling blackouts that cut electricity for tens of thousands of Spokane, Washington, residents amid this week’s record-breaking heat wave mostly hit the same power customers repeatedly. Utility officials say they were the result of strains on equipment that couldn’t handle the blistering temperatures. And there was plenty of power available for customers in Spokane despite increased demand. That’s in contrast to the blackouts imposed in Texas last winter amid freezing temperatures, when there wasn’t enough electricity to meet the demand. Avita Utilities officials blamed lack of transmission capacity in Spokane combined with heat strain on equipment for their decision to impose the blackouts as the city’s 217,000 people sweltered.

MISSING COUPLE-REMAINS FOUND

Huckleberry pickers find human remains in western Montana

SUPERIOR, Mont. (AP) — Officials in western Montana say huckleberry pickers found human remains near an Interstate 90 rest area in Montana near the Idaho border. Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says the remains were found Wednesday afternoon. Investigators have confirmed there were two sets of bones. Toth says the remains may be those of a couple who went missing in late 2017. A vehicle belonging to 24-year-old Suzanne Labelle and Sherwin Lamando Jr, was found at the rest area at the time, but a search turned up no sign of the couple. Toth says they were reported missing when Labelle’s mother received a suicide note in the mail.