Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Northwest heat wave: Tragedy strikes immigrant family again

ST. PAUL, Ore. (AP) — On his 38th birthday, Sebastian Francisco Perez, an immigrant from Guatemala, played chess with his nephew. The next day, he went to work at a nursery in a rural Oregon town as the thermometer soared well above 100 degrees. Perez collapsed that day, last Saturday, as a heat wave baked the Pacific Northwest in record-high temperatures. An ambulance arrived and paramedics tried to revive him, but Perez didn’t make it. Hundreds of people are believed to have died from Friday to Tuesday in the historic heat wave that hit Oregon, Washington state and Canada’s British Columbia. The death of Perez underscores the dangers that farm workers face.

‘Nobody’s winning’ as drought upends life in US West basin

TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) — Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California border. The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history. And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction. Dried-up wildlife refuges are also symptoms of an unraveling ecosystem. The situation is attracting anti-government activists trying to politicize a water crisis generations in the making. But irrigators in need of federal assistance fear any ties to far-right activism could taint their image.

Washington state blackouts hit same customers repeatedly

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rolling blackouts that cut electricity for tens of thousands of Spokane, Washington, residents amid this week’s record-breaking heat wave mostly hit the same power customers repeatedly. Utility officials say they were the result of strains on equipment that couldn’t handle the blistering temperatures. And there was plenty of power available for customers in Spokane despite increased demand. That’s in contrast to the blackouts imposed in Texas last winter amid freezing temperatures, when there wasn’t enough electricity to meet the demand. Avita Utilities officials blamed lack of transmission capacity in Spokane combined with heat strain on equipment for their decision to impose the blackouts as the city’s 217,000 people sweltered.

Protest medic sues city of Portland, officer over arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A protest medic who works as an intensive care unit nurse at Oregon Health and Sciences University has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city of Portland and the police officer who arrested him. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Tyler Cox claims his constitutional rights were violated Aug. 31 when Officer Thomas Clark tackled him to the pavement after police declared a riot. Video shows Cox was moving with the crowd away from the officers. Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said he couldn’t comment on the pending litigation. City Attorney Robert Taylor also declined comment on the suit.

Progress on central Oregon fire, crews handle other starts

DUFUR, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters are making progress at the wildfire burning south of The Dalles, Oregon near Dufur. KOIN reports the fire remained at around 10,000 acres in size as of Thursday morning, but the containment level was up to 38%, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal. According to the OSFM, the fire’s limited growth is due, in part, to the efforts of local fire crews and ranchers. In northeast Oregon and southeast Washington forestry officials said fire crews were responding to reports of smoke and fire after thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Officials said on Thursday that 23 fires have been confirmed in those areas.

Smoke from Northern California fire moving to Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory, for the next several days for parts of Southern Oregon that may be impacted by smoke coming from a wildfire in Northern California. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Lakeview and Klamath Falls areas fall under the air quality advisory. Smoke levels and locations can change rapidly, depending on the weather. The DEQ recommends keeping an eye on the air quality index. In September, almost all of Oregon was covered in thick layers of unhealthy smoke, as wildfires stretched across the state. Researchers and health experts told OPB that having such high levels of smoke for so many people was unprecedented.

Northwest lawmakers seek progress on Columbia River Treaty

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bipartisan group of 21 Northwest lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to prioritize a long-running effort to renegotiate a 60-year-old treaty that governs how the United States and Canada share the waters of the Columbia River Basin. The lawmakers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana urged the president to update the Columbia River Treaty. The Spokesman-Review reports efforts to revise the treaty began in 2013 amid concerns over salmon runs, flood risk and electricity the U.S. sends to Canada. The treaty came together after a 1948 flood washed away what once was Oregon’s second-biggest city, Vanport. It provided for the construction of one dam in Montana and three in British Columbia that doubled the amount of reservoir storage in the basin.

Low-income seniors sue property manager over rising rent

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — A group of low-income Oregon seniors is suing their property management company, alleging the company deliberately misled them by renting apartments that would soon dramatically increase in price. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the class-action suit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court Tuesday against Denver-based Mission Rock Residential. The company manages Woodspring Apartments, a federally subsidized building in Tigard. In January, residents were told that the owner would soon bring the building’s 172 units to market-rate rent. The suit argues that when real estate firm Hamilton Zanze bought the property five years ago, the property managers knew about rent increases but withheld the information. Mission Rock didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.