Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising

SEATTLE (AP) — Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week. Medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit say the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up. Hundreds of deaths are being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous weather pattern began June 25 and only began to subside Tuesday. The head of a Seattle hospital’s emergency department says he expects to see more death reports based on conversations with other medical workers.

DNR BURN BAN

Burn ban issued on DNR lands due to drought, fire danger

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statewide burn ban in Washington starts Friday on all Department of Natural Resources forest land because of drought and elevated fire danger. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said the ban comes after recent record-breaking temperatures have left Washington state bone dry. The order, in effect through Sept. 30, prohibits campfires, outdoor burning, use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection. Franz also joined fire officials throughout the state in urging residents to refrain from using personal fireworks this Fourth of July.

POULSBO POLICE SHOOTING-LAWSUIT

Children of Native American man shot by Poulsbo police sue

SUQUAMISH, Wash. (AP) — The children of a Native American man killed by police in Washington state two years ago are suing, saying his death was unnecessary. Stonechild Chiefstick, a member of Montana’s Chippewa Cree tribe who had close ties to the Suquamish Tribe in Washington, was shot and killed while attending an Independence Day celebration in the city of Poulsbo in 2019. He was reportedly menacing people with a screwdriver. But according to a federal lawsuit filed against Poulsbo on Thursday, he had dropped the screwdriver and was unarmed when an officer shot him. The lawsuit alleges excessive force and inadequate training. The city declined to comment.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-BLACKOUTS

Washington state blackouts hit same customers repeatedly

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rolling blackouts that cut electricity for tens of thousands of Spokane, Washington, residents amid this week’s record-breaking heat wave mostly hit the same power customers repeatedly. Utility officials say they were the result of strains on equipment that couldn’t handle the blistering temperatures. And there was plenty of power available for customers in Spokane despite increased demand. That’s in contrast to the blackouts imposed in Texas last winter amid freezing temperatures, when there wasn’t enough electricity to meet the demand. Avita Utilities officials blamed lack of transmission capacity in Spokane combined with heat strain on equipment for their decision to impose the blackouts as the city’s 217,000 people sweltered.

COLUMBIA RIVER TREATY

Northwest lawmakers seek progress on Columbia River Treaty

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bipartisan group of 21 Northwest lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to prioritize a long-running effort to renegotiate a 60-year-old treaty that governs how the United States and Canada share the waters of the Columbia River Basin. The lawmakers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana urged the president to update the Columbia River Treaty. The Spokesman-Review reports efforts to revise the treaty began in 2013 amid concerns over salmon runs, flood risk and electricity the U.S. sends to Canada. The treaty came together after a 1948 flood washed away what once was Oregon’s second-biggest city, Vanport. It provided for the construction of one dam in Montana and three in British Columbia that doubled the amount of reservoir storage in the basin.

SOCKEYE SALMON-IDAHO

Sockeye salmon facing hot water will be trapped, trucked

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Sockeye salmon at risk from high water temperatures will be captured at an eastern Washington dam to save as many of the endangered fish headed for Idaho as possible. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says workers will start trapping the salmon Tuesday at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River and truck them to hatcheries to be artificially spawned or to Redfish Lake in central Idaho for release. Fish and Game officials tell The Lewiston Tribune that water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers have been as high as 76 degrees. That can be lethal for salmon.

AMAZON-BIKE TO WORK

Subsidizing spokes: Amazon to reimburse bicycling employees

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Amazon is adding a new commuter benefit for its employees to encourage bicycling to work. The company announced a new program Thursday to reimburse employees up to $400 a month for the costs of using a bicycle to commute to work. The benefit can reimburse the cost of using a bike-sharing program, parking and even maintenance to cover two tune-ups a year. The monthly benefit varies from city to city; Amazon has a large corporate presence in Seattle, Bellevue, Washington; Arlington, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee. In Seattle, the company said more than 20% of employees walk or bike to work.

EPA FINE-EMISSIONS

Washington truck importer fined for emissions tampering

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state importer has agreed to pay a third fine stemming from a federal investigation that found it was trying to cheat emissions testing standards. DDM Imports of Airway Heights has agreed to pay $66,622 after an inspection of two Ford F-350s at the Canadian border revealed evidence of tampering with emission controls. The EPA announced the penalty Wednesday. The trucks were discovered during a check at the crossing in Eastport, Idaho. DDM Imports has been fined twice before for similar infractions. The company has agreed to pay $134,022 in fines to date.

OREGON FIRES

Progress on central Oregon fire, crews handle other starts

DUFUR, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters are making progress at the wildfire burning south of The Dalles, Oregon near Dufur. KOIN reports the fire remained at around 10,000 acres in size as of Thursday morning, but the containment level was up to 38%, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal. According to the OSFM, the fire’s limited growth is due, in part, to the efforts of local fire crews and ranchers. In northeast Oregon and southeast Washington forestry officials said fire crews were responding to reports of smoke and fire after thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Officials said on Thursday that 23 fires have been confirmed in those areas.

MISSING COUPLE-REMAINS FOUND

Huckleberry pickers find human remains in western Montana

SUPERIOR, Mont. (AP) — Officials in western Montana say huckleberry pickers found human remains near an Interstate 90 rest area in Montana near the Idaho border. Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says the remains were found Wednesday afternoon. Investigators have confirmed there were two sets of bones. Toth says the remains may be those of a couple who went missing in late 2017. A vehicle belonging to 24-year-old Suzanne Labelle and Sherwin Lamando Jr, was found at the rest area at the time, but a search turned up no sign of the couple. Toth says they were reported missing when Labelle’s mother received a suicide note in the mail.