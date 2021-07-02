Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:30 p.m.

WESTERN DROUGHT FARMERS VS FISH

TULE LAKE, Calif. — Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California border. The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history. And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos, AP video. Longer version available.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

SEATTLE — Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week, with medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) saying the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up. By Manuel Valdes. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos, AP video.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE IMMIGRANT DIES

ST. PAUL, Ore. — On his 38th birthday, Sebastian Francisco Perez, an immigrant from Guatemala, played chess with his nephew. The next day, he went to work at a nursery in a rural Oregon town as the thermometer soared well above 100 degrees. Perez collapsed that day, last Saturday, as a heat wave baked the Pacific Northwest in record-high temperatures. By Andrew Selsky and Nathan Howard. SENT: 530 words. With AP photos, AP video.

HEAT WAVE DOUGHNUT SHOP FIRINGS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three employees at the famous Voodoo Doughnut shop in Portland, Oregon, were reportedly fired this week after they walked out during the scorching Pacific Northwest heat wave. SENT: 300 words.

EXCHANGE DRONES BIRDS

SALEM, Ore. — As the number of drone operators on the Oregon Coast rises, the number of black oystercatchers has declined. The Statesman Journal reports in response, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is planning to have new rules on where drones can take off and land on the coast — and all state parks — next summer. By Zach Urness of the Statesman Journal. SENT: 940 words.

SPORTS

OLY-ATH-RICHARDSON DOPING

American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. By Eddie Pells and Pat Graham. SENT: 540 words. With AP photos.

OLY ATH MARIJUANA EXPLAINER

Though pro leagues are slowly adjusting to the reality that marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug, it remains squarely on the banned list for Olympic sports. That reality will force American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson to miss the Olympics this month. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

OREGON WILDFIRES: Oregon gov. invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for wildfire

FARM HEAT DEATH OSHA CITATIONS: Farm where worker died earlier cited for safety violations.

