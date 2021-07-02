WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:Daily Game
2-9-6
(two, nine, six)Hit 5
06-16-17-24-33
(six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $735,000Keno
02-03-07-08-10-14-15-18-20-24-26-29-35-42-46-50-59-65-69-71
(two, three, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one)Match 4
01-07-12-23
(one, seven, twelve, twenty-three)Mega Millions
08-31-32-34-45, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $72 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
Comments