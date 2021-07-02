AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jul. 02.

Friday, Jul. 02 12:00 PM 36th Annual Naturalization Ceremony at Seattle Center, with address from Dem Sen. Maria Cantwell – 36th Annual Naturalization Ceremony at Seattle Center, with U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez swearing in 60 new citizens. Other speakers include Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Secretary of State Kim Wyman, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Deborah Daoust, City of Seattle, debroadh.daoust@seattle.gov

Due to current state guidelines, the event is limited to the candidates, their families and direct participants. Event organizers encourage the public to join them on livestream. For more information, call 206-684-7200 or visit www.seattlecenter.com.

Friday, Jul. 02 ‘The Tomorrow War’ starring Chris Pratt released on Amazon Prime – ‘The Tomorrow War’ released globally via Amazon Prime Video, action sci-fi directed by Chris McKay starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. A group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to unveil that mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species in the future, and the only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon, #TheTomorrowWar

Sunday, Jul. 04 Independence Day – Independence Day, aka 4th of July – public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain