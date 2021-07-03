Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Observers say the real estate boom in the Spokane, Washington, metropolitan area is a numbers problem. Far too many people are moving in, far too few homes are being built, and prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. In May, the Wall Street Journal/realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index ranked Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, part of this combined metropolitan statistical area, as having the fastest-rising home prices in the nation. Spokane County came in at No. 5. Spokane County’s median home price in May was $375,000, 29% greater than the $289,900 median in May 2020.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 72-foot-tall totem pole erected more than a century ago as a tourist attraction in western Washington but that has no connection with local tribes will be removed. The News Tribune reports that the totem pole at Firefighter’s Park in Tacoma will be removed in about a month following a decision by the Tacoma City Council on Tuesday. The totem pole erected in 1903 by local businessmen was meant to compete for tourists with a totem pole in Seattle. Two anonymous artists carved the totem pole in Tacoma at a lumberyard on Vashon Island.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle fire officials say one person died and another was critically injured after they became trapped underneath a Seattle light rail train. The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter at about 6:40 p.m. Friday that two people were being extricated from under the train near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street in the Columbia City neighborhood. Shortly before 7 p.m. fire officials said the people were quickly freed but that one person had died and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. No further information was immediately released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reached the milestone of 70% of adults having received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say the state reached the vaccination goal through the efforts of more than 660 vaccination sites, operated by health care providers, community based organizations, Tribal partners, health authorities, pharmacies, volunteers, the Oregon National Guard and retired healthcare workers. Earlier this week, after more than 15 months of restrictions, Oregon fully reopened — lifting mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity limits. There are some exceptions, including federal rules; masks will still be required at airports, on public transportation and in healthcare settings.