ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

02-11-19-24-34

(two, eleven, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $111,000

Lotto America

07-10-34-48-52, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 2

(seven, ten, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: one; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $7.74 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Pick 3 Day

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

Pick 3 Night

3-8-0

(three, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Day

5-7-8-2

(five, seven, eight, two)

Pick 4 Night

9-8-1-3

(nine, eight, one, three)

Powerball

26-40-41-55-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, forty, forty-one, fifty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Weekly Grand

01-02-07-10-20

(one, two, seven, ten, twenty)