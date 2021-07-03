Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLD FAITHFUL TRESPASSER

Man jailed for running on Yellowstone’s Old Faithful geyser

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Maine man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for running onto Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful geyser multiple times while wearing a raccoon-skin hat and waving an American flag. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the man pleaded guilty Thursday to trespassing, was fined $200 and was banned from the park for the July 2020 stunt. Authorities believe he ran onto the geyser to attract attention. Prosecutors say the man would have likely died if he fell through the thermal feature.

SHEEP STATION-APPEAL

Ruling goes against US sheep experimental station in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials and a sheep industry group have filed notices to appeal a federal court ruling involving an eastern Idaho sheep research facility long targeted by environmental groups concerned about the potential harm to grizzly bears and other wildlife. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and American Sheep Industry Association filed the notices late last month with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Western Watersheds Project and two other groups filed a lawsuit in early 2019 challenging the government’s decision allowing sheep owned by the University of Idaho to graze in the Centennial Mountains of Idaho and Montana. A judge’s ruling in April prevents grazing in those areas.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Oregon gov. invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the second time in a week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Actin order to get resources to a new fire burning in Wasco County. The governor’s declaration late Thursday allows for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters to assist local resources battling the fire. The Sunset Valley Fire, which is near The Dalles and is estimated to be 987 acres, was first reported around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

AP-US-PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE-IMMIGRANT-DIES

Northwest heat wave: Tragedy strikes immigrant family again

ST. PAUL, Ore. (AP) — On his 38th birthday, Sebastian Francisco Perez, an immigrant from Guatemala, played chess with his nephew. The next day, he went to work at a nursery in a rural Oregon town as the thermometer soared well above 100 degrees. Perez collapsed that day, last Saturday, as a heat wave baked the Pacific Northwest in record-high temperatures. An ambulance arrived and paramedics tried to revive him, but Perez didn’t make it. Hundreds of people are believed to have died from Friday to Tuesday in the historic heat wave that hit Oregon, Washington state and Canada’s British Columbia. The death of Perez underscores the dangers that farm workers face.

AMMON BUNDY-TRIAL

Ammon Bundy convicted in trespassing trial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A jury has found anti-government activist and agitator Ammon Bundy guilty of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers. The Idaho Statesman reports Bundy was found guilty Thursday evening after a four-day jury trial and short deliberations. Co-defendant Aaron Von Schmidt was found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. Both men were arrested Aug. 25, 2020, and charged with trespassing when they refused to leave a Statehouse auditorium after officials ordered it cleared. Bundy was sentenced to three days in jail but was given credit for time served, 48 hours of community service and a $750 fine. Von Schmidt was sentenced to three days in jail, but also got credit for time served, and a $500 fine.

SOCKEYE SALMON-IDAHO

Sockeye salmon facing hot water will be trapped, trucked

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Sockeye salmon at risk from high water temperatures will be captured at an eastern Washington dam to save as many of the endangered fish headed for Idaho as possible. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says workers will start trapping the salmon Tuesday at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River and truck them to hatcheries to be artificially spawned or to Redfish Lake in central Idaho for release. Fish and Game officials tell The Lewiston Tribune that water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers have been as high as 76 degrees. That can be lethal for salmon.