Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) — Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California state line. The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history. And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction. Dried-up wildlife refuges are also symptoms of an unraveling ecosystem. The situation is attracting anti-government activists trying to politicize a water crisis generations in the making. But irrigators in need of federal assistance fear any ties to far-right activism could taint their image.

SEATTLE (AP) — Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week. Medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit say the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up. Hundreds of deaths are being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous weather pattern began June 25 and only began to subside Tuesday. The head of a Seattle hospital’s emergency department says he expects to see more death reports based on conversations with other medical workers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reached the milestone of 70% of adults having received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say the state reached the vaccination goal through the efforts of more than 660 vaccination sites, operated by health care providers, community based organizations, Tribal partners, health authorities, pharmacies, volunteers, the Oregon National Guard and retired healthcare workers. Earlier this week, after more than 15 months of restrictions, Oregon fully reopened — lifting mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity limits. There are some exceptions, including federal rules; masks will still be required at airports, on public transportation and in healthcare settings.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old Salem man was shot by police after officers tried to make contact with him in connection with a shooting investigation. Oregon State Police said in a news release Friday that around 7:15 p.m. Thursday Salem officers investigating a shooting tried to stop a motorist they believed was involved. Police say the motorist fled and rammed a Salem patrol car. Police say detective Erick Hernandez fired at the vehicle, which was then stopped. Police say the driver, Erfinson Bossy, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Police say a passenger in the car fled. Hernandez is on administrative leave during an investigation.