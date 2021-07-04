Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — It’s high summer along the border between the United States and Canada and people on both sides are wondering when the two governments will ease border-crossing restrictions imposed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With increasing vaccination rates and dropping infection rates, many are annoyed the two governments haven’t laid out detailed plans to fully reopen the border. U.S. tourism officials estimate the closure costs about $1.5 billion a month. People with family and friends on the other side cannot cross easily. Starting Monday, Canada is easing its restrictions somewhat, allowing its fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to enter without a two-week quarantine.

UNDATED (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows that the recent heat wave struck places that are warming up faster than other parts of the United States. Federal weather data since 1990 show that during the summer, the West is heating up more than elsewhere. So the Northwest heat wave is not as surprising as it looks. The AP analysis also finds that in the West daytime highs are rising faster, producing those triple digit stunners. But in the East, nighttime lows are getting warmer faster than daytime highs are. And experts say nighttime cooling is needed for the body to recover from daytime heat.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Observers say the real estate boom in the Spokane, Washington, metropolitan area is a numbers problem. Far too many people are moving in, far too few homes are being built, and prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. In May, the Wall Street Journal/realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index ranked Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, part of this combined metropolitan statistical area, as having the fastest-rising home prices in the nation. Spokane County came in at No. 5. Spokane County’s median home price in May was $375,000, 29% greater than the $289,900 median in May 2020.