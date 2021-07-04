Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats, Eli White added a three-run shot and the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 win over the Mariners. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended the longest active losing streak in an opponents’ park in the majors. Hicks was the catalyst with his second career multi-homer game. A former prospect in the Mariners organization, he led off the third and fourth innings with home runs as part of a miserable return to the mound for Seattle starter Marco Gonzales. Jordan Lyles threw six strong innings for Texas to earn the win.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago is expected to have the appeal hearing about his 10-game suspension for using a grip-enhancing foreign substance heard next week during the team’s current homestand. Seattle manager Scott Servais said he didn’t know exact date but believed it would be the middle of next week. Seattle begins a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances when he was given a 10-game suspension. Santiago pitched for the first time since the suspension was announced in Friday’s 5-4 win. He struck out three in the eighth inning.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NHL is making a big push to reach potential fans and develop players in Latino communities. The league has created a Spanish-language platform on its website and begun celebrating Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month. Numerous teams have developed programs aimed at the Latino population. They are going into school districts and communities to expose people to hockey. Those teams include the Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights. The number of Latino players has increased across the NHL, minor leagues and colleges in recent years. Says Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez: “I think it’s a sport that’s primed to become a part of the Latino community in the U.S., and it’s important for the NHL to do it.”