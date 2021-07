Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SILVER CREEK-CLOSED

Silver Creek Preserve closed to fishing due to heat

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — The Nature Conservancy has closed its Silver Creek Preserve in central Idaho to fishing due to low water levels and extreme heat. The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the group announced the closure on Thursday evening. The preserve is one of the most popular trout fishing destinations in the region. The Nature Conservancy says water temperatures recently hit 73 degrees. Warm water means less dissolved oxygen for fish. The group says closing the preserve to fishing will reduce stress on fish when they are experiencing prolonged stressful conditions. There is no estimate for when fishing might be allowed again.

BOOMING INLAND NORTHWEST

Spokane-Coeur d’Alene housing market booming, prices rising

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Observers say the real estate boom in the Spokane, Washington, metropolitan area is a numbers problem. Far too many people are moving in, far too few homes are being built, and prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. In May, the Wall Street Journal/realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index ranked Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, part of this combined metropolitan statistical area, as having the fastest-rising home prices in the nation. Spokane County came in at No. 5. Spokane County’s median home price in May was $375,000, 29% greater than the $289,900 median in May 2020.

OLD FAITHFUL TRESPASSER

Man jailed for running on Yellowstone’s Old Faithful geyser

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Maine man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for running onto Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful geyser multiple times while wearing a raccoon-skin hat and waving an American flag. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the man pleaded guilty Thursday to trespassing, was fined $200 and was banned from the park for the July 2020 stunt. Authorities believe he ran onto the geyser to attract attention. Prosecutors say the man would have likely died if he fell through the thermal feature.

SHEEP STATION-APPEAL

Ruling goes against US sheep experimental station in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials and a sheep industry group have filed notices to appeal a federal court ruling involving an eastern Idaho sheep research facility long targeted by environmental groups concerned about the potential harm to grizzly bears and other wildlife. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and American Sheep Industry Association filed the notices late last month with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Western Watersheds Project and two other groups filed a lawsuit in early 2019 challenging the government’s decision allowing sheep owned by the University of Idaho to graze in the Centennial Mountains of Idaho and Montana. A judge’s ruling in April prevents grazing in those areas.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Oregon gov. invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the second time in a week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Actin order to get resources to a new fire burning in Wasco County. The governor’s declaration late Thursday allows for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters to assist local resources battling the fire. The Sunset Valley Fire, which is near The Dalles and is estimated to be 987 acres, was first reported around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

AP-US-PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE-IMMIGRANT-DIES

Northwest heat wave: Tragedy strikes immigrant family again

ST. PAUL, Ore. (AP) — On his 38th birthday, Sebastian Francisco Perez, an immigrant from Guatemala, played chess with his nephew. The next day, he went to work at a nursery in a rural Oregon town as the thermometer soared well above 100 degrees. Perez collapsed that day, last Saturday, as a heat wave baked the Pacific Northwest in record-high temperatures. An ambulance arrived and paramedics tried to revive him, but Perez didn’t make it. Hundreds of people are believed to have died from Friday to Tuesday in the historic heat wave that hit Oregon, Washington state and Canada’s British Columbia. The death of Perez underscores the dangers that farm workers face.