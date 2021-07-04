Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN DROUGHT-FARMERS VS FISH

Water crisis reaches boiling point on Oregon-California line

TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) — Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California state line. The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history. And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction. Dried-up wildlife refuges are also symptoms of an unraveling ecosystem. The situation is attracting anti-government activists trying to politicize a water crisis generations in the making. But irrigators in need of federal assistance fear any ties to far-right activism could taint their image.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising

SEATTLE (AP) — Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week. Medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit say the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up. Hundreds of deaths are being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous weather pattern began June 25 and only began to subside Tuesday. The head of a Seattle hospital’s emergency department says he expects to see more death reports based on conversations with other medical workers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon hits 70% COVID vaccination milestone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reached the milestone of 70% of adults having received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say the state reached the vaccination goal through the efforts of more than 660 vaccination sites, operated by health care providers, community based organizations, Tribal partners, health authorities, pharmacies, volunteers, the Oregon National Guard and retired healthcare workers. Earlier this week, after more than 15 months of restrictions, Oregon fully reopened — lifting mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity limits. There are some exceptions, including federal rules; masks will still be required at airports, on public transportation and in healthcare settings.

DETECTIVE SHOOTS MAN

Police: Driver shot by detective after ramming patrol car

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old Salem man was shot by police after officers tried to make contact with him in connection with a shooting investigation. Oregon State Police said in a news release Friday that around 7:15 p.m. Thursday Salem officers investigating a shooting tried to stop a motorist they believed was involved. Police say the motorist fled and rammed a Salem patrol car. Police say detective Erick Hernandez fired at the vehicle, which was then stopped. Police say the driver, Erfinson Bossy, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Police say a passenger in the car fled. Hernandez is on administrative leave during an investigation.

HEAT WAVE-DOUGHNUT SHOP-FIRINGS

Employees at Portland’s Voodoo Doughnut fired after walkout

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three employees at the famous Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon, were reportedly fired this week after they walked out during the Pacific Northwest heat wave. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that on-duty staff walked out of the shop Sunday afternoon, and planned to return to work Tuesday. That’s according to a statement from Doughnut Workers United, which had unsuccessfully attempted to unionize staff at the location earlier this year. A Voodoo Doughnut spokesperson declined to discuss the firings but said the store was air-conditioned and measures were taken to address the heat, including providing employees extended or additional breaks, and shifting production to early morning and late evening hours.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Oregon gov. invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the second time in a week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Actin order to get resources to a new fire burning in Wasco County. The governor’s declaration late Thursday allows for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters to assist local resources battling the fire. The Sunset Valley Fire, which is near The Dalles and is estimated to be 987 acres, was first reported around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

AP-US-PACIFIC-NORTHWEST-HEAT-WAVE-IMMIGRANT-DIES

Northwest heat wave: Tragedy strikes immigrant family again

ST. PAUL, Ore. (AP) — On his 38th birthday, Sebastian Francisco Perez, an immigrant from Guatemala, played chess with his nephew. The next day, he went to work at a nursery in a rural Oregon town as the thermometer soared well above 100 degrees. Perez collapsed that day, last Saturday, as a heat wave baked the Pacific Northwest in record-high temperatures. An ambulance arrived and paramedics tried to revive him, but Perez didn’t make it. Hundreds of people are believed to have died from Friday to Tuesday in the historic heat wave that hit Oregon, Washington state and Canada’s British Columbia. The death of Perez underscores the dangers that farm workers face.

FARM HEAT DEATH-OSHA CITATIONS

Farm where worker died earlier cited for safety violations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A farm and a labor contractor under investigation by Oregon’s workplace safety agency after the death of a farmworker Saturday were both previously cited for workplace violations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health division cited Ernst Nursery and Farms in 2014 for failing to provide water to its workers. A person at Ernst Nursery and Farms Thursday said the company wouldn’t comment. Andres Pablo Lucas, owner of Brother Farm Labor Contractor, was fined $7,737 by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division last year for failing to register as a labor contractor and failing to provide workplace injuries information to workers. Pablo Lucas declined to comment on that violation.