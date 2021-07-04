Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US-CANADA-BORDER

People along the US-Canadian border await word of reopening

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — It’s high summer along the border between the United States and Canada and people on both sides are wondering when the two governments will ease border-crossing restrictions imposed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With increasing vaccination rates and dropping infection rates, many are annoyed the two governments haven’t laid out detailed plans to fully reopen the border. U.S. tourism officials estimate the closure costs about $1.5 billion a month. People with family and friends on the other side cannot cross easily. Starting Monday, Canada is easing its restrictions somewhat, allowing its fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to enter without a two-week quarantine.

BC-SCI-SUMMER-HEAT-TRENDS

Summer swelter trend: West gets hotter days, East hot nights

An Associated Press analysis shows that the recent heat wave struck places that are warming up faster than other parts of the United States. Federal weather data since 1990 show that during the summer, the West is heating up more than elsewhere. So the Northwest heat wave is not as surprising as it looks. The AP analysis also finds that in the West daytime highs are rising faster, producing those triple digit stunners. But in the East, nighttime lows are getting warmer faster than daytime highs are. And experts say nighttime cooling is needed for the body to recover from daytime heat.

BOOMING INLAND NORTHWEST

Spokane-Coeur d’Alene housing market booming, prices rising

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Observers say the real estate boom in the Spokane, Washington, metropolitan area is a numbers problem. Far too many people are moving in, far too few homes are being built, and prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. In May, the Wall Street Journal/realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index ranked Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, part of this combined metropolitan statistical area, as having the fastest-rising home prices in the nation. Spokane County came in at No. 5. Spokane County’s median home price in May was $375,000, 29% greater than the $289,900 median in May 2020.

TOTEM POLE REMOVAL

Inauthentic totem pole to be removed from Tacoma park

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 72-foot-tall totem pole erected more than a century ago as a tourist attraction in western Washington but that has no connection with local tribes will be removed. The News Tribune reports that the totem pole at Firefighter’s Park in Tacoma will be removed in about a month following a decision by the Tacoma City Council on Tuesday. The totem pole erected in 1903 by local businessmen was meant to compete for tourists with a totem pole in Seattle. Two anonymous artists carved the totem pole in Tacoma at a lumberyard on Vashon Island.

FATAL LIGHT RAIL INCIDENT

1 dead, 1 hurt after becoming trapped under light rail train

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle fire officials say one person died and another was critically injured after they became trapped underneath a Seattle light rail train. The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter at about 6:40 p.m. Friday that two people were being extricated from under the train near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street in the Columbia City neighborhood. Shortly before 7 p.m. fire officials said the people were quickly freed but that one person had died and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. No further information was immediately released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon hits 70% COVID vaccination milestone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reached the milestone of 70% of adults having received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say the state reached the vaccination goal through the efforts of more than 660 vaccination sites, operated by health care providers, community based organizations, Tribal partners, health authorities, pharmacies, volunteers, the Oregon National Guard and retired healthcare workers. Earlier this week, after more than 15 months of restrictions, Oregon fully reopened — lifting mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity limits. There are some exceptions, including federal rules; masks will still be required at airports, on public transportation and in healthcare settings.

HEAT WAVE-DOUGHNUT SHOP-FIRINGS

Employees at Portland’s Voodoo Doughnut fired after walkout

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three employees at the famous Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon, were reportedly fired this week after they walked out during the Pacific Northwest heat wave. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that on-duty staff walked out of the shop Sunday afternoon, and planned to return to work Tuesday. That’s according to a statement from Doughnut Workers United, which had unsuccessfully attempted to unionize staff at the location earlier this year. A Voodoo Doughnut spokesperson declined to discuss the firings but said the store was air-conditioned and measures were taken to address the heat, including providing employees extended or additional breaks, and shifting production to early morning and late evening hours.

BUSINESS TAX LAWSUIT-APPEAL

Seattle chamber appeals dismissal of suit against city tax

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is appealing the dismissal of its lawsuit against the city’s new tax on high salaries at large corporations. The Seattle Times reports a King County judge dismissed the chamber’s lawsuit against the JumpStart tax last month, leading City Council members who passed the measure last year to declare victory. On Friday, the chamber announced an appeal asking the Washington State Court of Appeals to overturn the decision. The business group argues JumpStart is an illegal tax on employees and their right to make a living, while Seattle’s lawyers say the measure is tax on employers and their business activities.

DNR BURN BAN

Burn ban issued on DNR lands due to drought, fire danger

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statewide burn ban in Washington starts Friday on all Department of Natural Resources forest land because of drought and elevated fire danger. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said the ban comes after recent record-breaking temperatures have left Washington state bone dry. The order, in effect through Sept. 30, prohibits campfires, outdoor burning, use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection. Franz also joined fire officials throughout the state in urging residents to refrain from using personal fireworks this Fourth of July.