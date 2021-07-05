Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Wildlife officials say a rare animal spotted in a Utah neighborhood is likely on the move in search of a new place to live. The Salt Lake Tribune reports a home doorbell camera caught the wolverine on video Thursday in west Layton about 15 miles west of Salt Lake City. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials believe it’s the same animal seen on nearby Antelope Island in early May. Wolverines have been spotted in Utah only six times. The last time before this year was in 2016. Wolverines look like a combination of a skunk and bear and can reach 40 pounds.

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — The Nature Conservancy has closed its Silver Creek Preserve in central Idaho to fishing due to low water levels and extreme heat. The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the group announced the closure on Thursday evening. The preserve is one of the most popular trout fishing destinations in the region. The Nature Conservancy says water temperatures recently hit 73 degrees. Warm water means less dissolved oxygen for fish. The group says closing the preserve to fishing will reduce stress on fish when they are experiencing prolonged stressful conditions. There is no estimate for when fishing might be allowed again.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Observers say the real estate boom in the Spokane, Washington, metropolitan area is a numbers problem. Far too many people are moving in, far too few homes are being built, and prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. In May, the Wall Street Journal/realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index ranked Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, part of this combined metropolitan statistical area, as having the fastest-rising home prices in the nation. Spokane County came in at No. 5. Spokane County’s median home price in May was $375,000, 29% greater than the $289,900 median in May 2020.