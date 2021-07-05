Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people died a fire at an apartment complex in Portand, Oregon. KOIN reports firefighters arrived to find two apartment buildings on fire in northeastern Portland around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Fire Chief Sara Boone said there were power lines coming down while crews worked to extinguish the flames and at the peak, there were about 120 fire personnel at the scene. Boone said the apartment complex did not have a sprinkler system.

TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) — Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California state line. The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history. And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction. Dried-up wildlife refuges are also symptoms of an unraveling ecosystem. The situation is attracting anti-government activists trying to politicize a water crisis generations in the making. But irrigators in need of federal assistance fear any ties to far-right activism could taint their image.

UNDATED (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows that the recent heat wave struck places that are warming up faster than other parts of the United States. Federal weather data since 1990 show that during the summer, the West is heating up more than elsewhere. So the Northwest heat wave is not as surprising as it looks. The AP analysis also finds that in the West daytime highs are rising faster, producing those triple digit stunners. But in the East, nighttime lows are getting warmer faster than daytime highs are. And experts say nighttime cooling is needed for the body to recover from daytime heat.