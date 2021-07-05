Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed a temporary emergency rule requiring all mink ranchers to vaccinate their animals against COVID-19. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said officials are looking to stop the virus from mutating in mink and being passed back to humans. The state has given ranchers until the end of August to vaccinate. A 2020 report by the Fur Commission USA counts 11 permitted mink farms in Oregon with an estimated 438,327 animals. That makes Oregon the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon’s mink farms are in Marion County, with two in Clatsop County and one in Linn County.

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in central Washington near East Wenatchee burned 1,000 acres Sunday evening and autorities said it was threatening homes. The Seattle Times reports the Batterman fire began around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, and by 3:30 p.m. State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state fire officials to mobilize and help local firefighters from Douglas County Fire Districts 1 and 2 in battling the fire. Some homes were evacuated.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A couple from Washington state have died in a plane crash in western Montana. The National Transportation Safety Board says the airplane crashed Thursday afternoon about nine miles southwest of the Missoula airport, shortly after takeoff. Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott says the victims were 42-year-old Brian J. Makar and 43-year-old Carrie R. Makar of Burien, Washington. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash. Federal Aviation Administration records say the plane involved was a single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has officially stepped down as CEO of the company he started out of his Seattle garage in 1995. Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cloud-computing business, is replacing him. The company announced the change in February. Bezos takes over the role of executive chair, with plans to focus on new products and initiatives. Jassy inherits the helm of a $1.7 trillion company that benefited greatly from the pandemic. But he does face challenges, including growing calls for tighter regulation on tech giants.