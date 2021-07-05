Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen allowed one run in six innings, Luis Torrens homered for the seventh time in his past 13 games and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-1. Seattle extended its recent surge, winning its fifth straight series of longer than two games, and has won 11 of 15 overall. Pitching on four days’ rest for the first time this season, Flexen struck out five and got the run support he needed from a pair of long balls. Torrens hit a three-run homer with two outs in the fourth inning off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz. Shed Long Jr. added a solo shot for Seattle. Foltynewicz leads the majors with 21 homers allowed.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and Sue Bird moved into sixth place on the WNBA career scoring list in the Seattle Storm’s 84-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night. Bird passed Katie Smith — who had 6,452 — with the first points of the game, a 3-pointer, and finished with 13 for the game and 6,464 overall. Ezi Magbegor added 20 points and Epiphanny Prince had 18 to help the Storm keep pace with the Las Vegas Aces for the top spot in the WNBA standings. Brittney Sykes and Erica Wheeler had 19 points each for the Sparks. The Samuelson sisters — Karlie of the Sparks and Katie Lou of the Storm — played against each other for the first time.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston. Michael Barrios scored for the Rapids (5-3-2).

UNDATED (AP) — American Nevin Harrison is aiming for Olympic history. The 19-year-old won the world championship in the women’s sprint canoe 200 meters as a 17-year-old in 2019. Now she’ll try to duplicate that in Tokyo where the race will be a new event in a bid for gender equity. Harrison said the Olympic delay caused by the pandemic has her better prepared than she would have been a year ago when she was still overwhelmed by winning the surprise world title.